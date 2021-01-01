A new water treatment plant on Stillhouse Hollow Lake is on the verge of completion after most of the project was completed in 2020.
The Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 has been in the process of building the water plant since 2018.
Ricky Garrett, the general manager of the water district, recently discussed what was accomplished on the plant in 2020.
“Over the last 12 months, what was a site littered with structures of concrete and steel and pipe morphed into a functioning water treatment plant,” Garrett said. “Much like a new house being built, the outside of a water plant appears complete and ready long before it’s actually ready.
“There are literally miles of control and electrical wiring to be installed and each one to be tested,” he said. “Over the past year all the final floor and wall coverings were placed in the operations building and the maintenance building.
“The laboratory was completed along with water sample station in the operations building, along with final plumbing and electrical. Piping work was completed on the bulk chemical storage tanks and pumps as well as the chlorine feed building. The high service (finished water) flow meter and vault was installed along with various other vaults to accommodate sample pumps and stations,” Garrett said.
“The largest items completed over the past year were setting and testing the raw water pumps, setting and testing the high service pumps, and setting and testing all the electrical supporting the plant,” he said.
Garrett also discussed the final hurdle of getting the plant online in early 2021.
“The last hurdle to be cleared before the plant can provide treated water to the public is approval from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality,” he said. “This week our engineer is wrapping up a comprehensive report to be submitted to TCEQ next week. The report includes information about the stability of the water, a metric that assures the water is non-corrosive.”
The $60 million water plant will serve South Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove and Nolanville.
The bulk of the project is being paid for with $54 million worth of bond funds coming from Killeen and other cities, and the extra $6 million will come out of the district’s reserve fund.
The city of Killeen is receiving the most additional water at a maximum of 10 million gallons per day, and is responsible for just over 51.6% of the debt service.
With the addition of the Stillhouse plant, the district will be providing a maximum of 91 million gallons per day of treated water. Currently, the district is treating a maximum of 74 million gallons per day at its water plant on Lake Belton.
According to figures from December 2019, Killeen uses less than half of its annual allocation of 5 billion gallons from the Lake Belton treatment plant.