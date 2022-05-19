CAMERON — A Houston-area man was sentenced to four years probation for biting and kicking a paramedic.
Danny Ray Morgan, 52, of Spring, was sentenced Monday in the 20th District Court presided by Judge John W. Youngblood to eight years confinement probated for four years after pleading guilty to assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony.
Part of his sentence includes a $1,500 fine and $4,483.79 in restitution to the victim, court records showed.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by Rockdale Police Department Officer Jeremiah Harden, at about 9:19 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2021, he learned that Morgan was complaining of abdominal pain while at the temporary holding facility for the department.
Officers requested an ambulance from American Medical Responders to take Morgan to the emergency room at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Taylor.
“Once AMR arrived at the holding facility, (Morgan) was informed that he would still be in the custody of the Rockdale Police Department,” Harden said. “Which he said he understood.”
As Morgan was getting ready for transport, the affidavit said officers struggled to handcuff him to the stretcher, and paramedics had to intervene to secure him.
“As I placed my handcuffs on the defendant’s wrists, he began to stretch his neck toward the victim and bit him on his left bicep,” Harden said. “(Morgan) was pulled off the victim by my open hand pushing his collarbone away from the victim.”
Once Morgan was placed in the ambulance and handcuffed, Harden followed the ambulance in his patrol car, stopping twice due to two assaults on the paramedic.
“The first stop occurred in the parking lot of Cocina Familiar located at 1012 W. Cameron Ave.,” Harden said. “The victim stated that the defendant began to pull his pants down. When the victim tried to pull the defendant’s pants up, the defendant kicked the victim with his foot, resulting in a break to the skin on his left shin.”
The second stop, Harden said, occurred at the 200 block of Oak Park Two.
“The defendant managed to shake out of the stretcher belt and kicked the victim in the mouth with his boot causing discoloration to develop,” he said.
Morgan was put on soft collar restraints around his ankles until he arrived at the hospital.
Other sentencings
• Dakota Shain Thompson, 24, of Cameron, was sentenced to 20 months confinement and ordered to pay $600 to the victim after pleading guilty to a theft of firearm, a state jail felony.
• Christy Elaine Locklin, 35, of Rockdale, was placed on three years deferred adjudication and was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine after pleading guilty to possession of controlled substance less than 1 gram, state jail felony.
• Pedro Luis Hernandez, 55, of Rockdale, was placed on two years deferred adjudication and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and restitution of $5,540 to the victims after pleading guilty to theft between $2,500 and $30,000, a state jail felony.
• Saul A. Morin Palao, 23, of Big Lake, was placed on five years deferred adjudication and was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine after pleading guilty to two third-degree felonies of assault, family violence – impede breathing and injury to a child.
• Shaddarwin Shaquann Blaylock, 32, of Cameron, was placed on two years deferred adjudication and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and $1,203.80 restitution to the victim after pleading guilty to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony.
• Nathaniel Henry Geyer, 25, of Somerville, was placed on three years deferred adjudication with standard conditions of probation and was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine after pleading guilty to evading with a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony.
• Salvador Delgado-Lopez, 47, of Taylor, was placed on four years deferred adjudication and was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and is to have no contact with the victim or victim’s family after pleading guilty to injury to a child, a third-degree felony.
• Lorna Rae Gibson, 49, of Rockdale, was placed on 10 years deferred adjudication, including 180 days confinement in the Milam County Jail, and was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine after pleading guilty to injury to the elderly, a second-degree felony.
• Thomas Rosales, 45, of Rockdale, was placed on five years deferred adjudication and was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine after pleading guilty to burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.
• Ernest Lynwood Robertson, 60, of Rockdale, was sentenced to 10 years confinement, probated for 10 years, and was ordered to pay $8,944 restitution to the victim after pleading guilty to assault family violence, impede breathing, a third-degree felony,
• Aaron Ray Rodriguez, 28, of Cameron, was sentenced to ten years confinement, probated for eight years, and was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine after pleading guilty to a third-degree felony, assault that causes bodily injury, family violence with previous convictions.