One of the toughest decisions Family Promise of East Bell County can make is to turn away a family.
The nonprofit organization helps families experiencing homelessness get back on the path of financial stability and independence. Space at Family Promise, 1018 E. Ave. A in Temple, is limited — more so now because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization currently can help about four families.
By 2022, having to send a family somewhere else may be a thing of the past.
Family Promise is in the middle of raising $1 million to fund the Promise House — a 6,400-square-foot building that will serve seven families and become the nonprofit’s new headquarters. Visit familypromisebellcounty.org to donate.
“I think what we’re going to be able to do is hopefully never have to turn anyone away again,” Executive Director Rucker Preston said. “That’s one of the biggest things I’m looking forward to.”
Family Promise has been based out of a decommissioned fire station in East Temple since 2004. The organization pays $1 a year to lease it from the city of Temple.
“This has been a phenomenal asset — but we definitely hit a ceiling,” Preston said, pointing to the building. “For us to be able to break through that ceiling — to be able to provide affordable housing for families in a transitional sense and being able to work on a relational level more — we’ll have that opportunity (at Promise House).”
The current facility limits what Family Promise can do, the executive director said. So the leadership started to explore its options to take the nonprofit to its next level.
“Our board a year ago was evaluating what we’re doing as an organization — how well we’re doing it — and we have a very, very strong program and our success rate has been in the mid-90s, about 93 to 96 percent success rate with our families. But the demand has also been very high,” Preston said. “We were looking at how we can improve the quantity of our work.”
Another factor pushing Family Promise toward building a new facility was its current model can be taxing on parents and their children. Family Promise partners with churches, and families spend the night at the sanctuaries. Some families would stay at churches in Temple and Belton, while others would be as far away as Salado or even Harker Heights.
“Because of that, kids are getting up at 5:15 in the morning — I’ve got 9- and 10-year-olds and I have a bad day if they’re getting up at 5:15 in the morning. That’s just to get them a little breakfast, get on the shuttle … and then to be driven back over here,” Preston said. “Then there’s one shower for people to use to get ready to go to work and go to school. The school bus comes and picks them up. There’s just a ton of logistical stuff. Our kids are exhausted.”
‘We can all be together’
That is not ideal for Family Promise. The board of directors started to research what other Family Promise chapters around the country were doing.
Gary Rapp, president of Family Promise of East Bell County’s board of directors, said they learned that many chapters have switched from the model where families are constantly moving from church to church to one where families stay in one location.
“We thought that sounded very intriguing, partly because it would enable families to have a space while they’re in the program that’s more theirs,” Rapp said.
The board took a trip to the Family Promise of Bryan-College Station to tour its housing facility, a former elementary school building. The facility has the capacity to help 24 people, or about three to four families, according to The Eagle, the Bryan newspaper.
“We were so impressed with what that enabled the program to be able to do, like eliminating some of the fatigue factor,” Rapp said. “In this model, church volunteers actually come to the static site and do the same things they would do if the people were brought to the church, but with a whole lot less wear and tear.”
Zoe Grant, the treasurer for the Family Promise of East Bell County’s board of directors, said the most important part about the Promise House is that all of the families the organization is helping stay in one spot.
“We won’t have to worry about the kids having to wake up early in the morning, being transferred from different places to get to school,” Grant said. “It’s a permanent building where we can all be together. We’ll still have the volunteers come in and do their work.”
Grant is a civil engineer. She is the founder and executive director of Zoё’s Wings Foundation, an organization aimed at revitalizing communities. Those skills came in handy when she designed the Promise House’s site plan.
“It’s important for me to help and get my hands in there — not to just be a board member, but to actually be a part of it,” Grant said.
‘A real uplifting program’
Promise House is planned to be located on about two acres in East Temple near the Crestview neighborhood.
“We really work with them not just to get them back on their feet, but to get them back on their feet and make sure they are sustainable long term,” Preston said. “The Promise House, in short, is allowing us to do our work at a higher quantity and at a higher quality.”
Family Promise is in the process of receiving the land, 1416 S. 24th St., from the city of Temple.
Preston anticipates that could be completed by the end of January, if it earns the City Council’s support. Council members will consider a property transfer agreement at their January meetings, according to the city of Temple.
Mayor pro tem Judy Morales — who represents District 2 where the Promise House will be built — is excited for the project.
“I think it’s going to really be a great addition to District 2 mainly because it’s going to be a first-class building, and it’s going to upgrade a lot of the opportunities for their neighbors in the whole area to look at how we can begin to see the positive changes in the neighborhood,” Morales said. “It’s a real uplifting program that gives people opportunity.”
Eventually, Family Promise plans to build four duplexes at its Promise House site to serve as transitional homes for families who graduate out of the organization’s core program.
“They will be able to rent at a subsidized rate — like $300, $400 a month — to help families build a good rental history if they have a bad rental history, which is often the case,” Preston said. “Our volunteers won’t be providing meals at that point. They will be independent; however, we will still be on site. Our case work staff will still work with the families, ensuring that they’re on that roadmap to get out.”
Promise House will be more than just a place to help families get back on their feet.
“The main thing is that it will be a pillar in the community,” Grant said. “It’ll be something for somebody to see to have a little hope.”