A Bell County grand jury indicted a Temple man Wednesday after police said he disciplined a 6-year-old by choking him.
Christopher Howard Neal, 36, was indicted on a charge of injury to a child, a third-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Temple Police Department, on April 15, 2021, officers learned from an anonymous caller that a month earlier, Neal had allegedly injured the child by grabbing him around the neck.
The caller told officers the child had visible marks around his neck and was kept home from school to hide his injuries, the affidavit said,
After examining attendance records, officers learned the child was absent from school for four days.
The child’s mother was interviewed and told officers Neal allegedly disciplined the child by placing his hands around the child’s neck on two separate occasions and squeezing, the affidavit said.
The child was interviewed by a forensic interviewee at the Children’s Advocacy Center and told officers that Neal allegedly picked him up by his shirt and choked him twice.
“(The child) further stated that it hurt when he was choked, and his breathing and voice were horrible afterward,” the affidavit said.
Officers obtained photos showing the child’s neck after the incident, which showed “red markings to the skin around the neck,” the affidavit said.
An arrest warrant for Neal was signed on March 10 by Precinct 3, Place 1 Justice of the Peace Keith Reed.
Neal posted a $150,000 bond on March 17, 2022.
Other indictments
Christopher Ross, 26, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
John Haynes, 66, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Patrick Martin, 50, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.