BELTON — A dog should be more than a pretty face, said Karen Shivers, program manager for performance events at the United Kennel Club Southern Classic, which ran Friday through Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center.
Conformation, nose work, weight pull and rally were the overall classes. The show was all about dogs performing what they’re bred to do and fitting their breed’s conformation standard, she said.
“Most of our events are open to all breeds,” she said. “As long as the child can handle the dog,” it’s open to all ages.
“We have kids in peewee conformation that are 2 years old,” she said. “Parents can go into the ring with them. We’re a family-oriented organization, so we like to have everybody participate.”
Anissa Littlefield of Dallas said the harness weight pull has been around for years. Her dog, Fuel, 5, an American pit bull, can pull more than 2,000 pounds and is a grand champion.
The cart, which runs on tracks, weighs 240 pounds, she said. For a practice run, she and her friend, Lexi Jones, 14, of Dallas, loaded it with 18 35-lb bricks for a total of 870 pounds.
“This will go to 8,000 lbs,” she said. “It depends on what the dogs are willing to pull.”
Owners train their dogs for this sport, she said, and the dog will gradually be able to pull more weight.
“A lot of the dogs like it,” she said. “They’re not going to pull unless they want to.”
The handlers can talk to the dog or call the dog’s name, but can’t touch it, she said. And no bait is allowed.
Farther down the aisle, a group of owners said most of their dogs were competing in conformation.
Sandy Cumpian of Salado said her dog, Rosie, is a Hungarian pumi, a sheep herding dog.
“She’s young,” she said. “She’s not real experienced, but she’s showing a lot of promise.”
However, Rosie’s brother, Astro, who also does agility, was doing well in conformation, she said.
“I like being able to work as team with your dog and being able to associate and have fun with other dog owners that have the same breed,” she said.
Ronnie Copeland of Georgetown was clipping Astro’s hair. She bred soft-coated wheaten terriers for 25 years, she said, but no longer owns dogs.
“I just show them for Sandy,” she said.
Astro’s owner, Emma Coombes of Georgetown, said he was about to show in conformation and agility.
“I’ve got two left feet, but he’s pretty good,” she said of his work in agility. “We’re here learning. He’s very young. He’s 17 months old and I’m a novice handler.”
Jackie Blackburn of Granbury brought two dogs to the show: Rebel, her American Eskimo conformation champion, and Joanie, an altered female Schipperke who won reserve best of show on Friday.
Sitting beside her, Leslie Floyd of Allen had two American Eskimo miniatures. Yoda, a male, earned his championship title Friday and Hermione, a female, won best of breed.
“It’s a great way to bond with your dog,” she said of the show. “They love prancing around the ring.”