Dog event at Expo Center

Anissa Littlefield of Dallas coaxes her dog, Fuel, in a practice run of the weight pull this past weekend at the Bell County Expo Center.

 Larry Causey/Telegram

BELTON — A dog should be more than a pretty face, said Karen Shivers, program manager for performance events at the United Kennel Club Southern Classic, which ran Friday through Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center.

