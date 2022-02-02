More than 50 teaching positions are open in the Belton Independent School District as a job fair is planned for next month.
The job fair is set from 9 a.m. to noon March 5 at Lake Belton High School, 9809 FM 2483 in Temple.
Those interested in pursuing a career in Belton ISD are invited to attend.
“Belton ISD has something really special to offer those interested in a career in education, at any level,” Todd Schiller, assistant superintendent for human resources, said in a news release. “We are proud to have a culture that supports and values every member of our team.”
In addition to teachers, the district is hiring special education and support staffers as well as other professional, administrative, auxiliary and substitute positions. For an up-to-date list of openings, visit www.bisd.net/employment and select “Current Job Opportunities.”
Registration for the event at https://bit.ly/3GalqT3 is recommended but not required, the district said.