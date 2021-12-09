A Bryan man was indicted on a felony charge on Nov. 18 after police say he shot at a woman with her own gun.
Fernando De Leon, 36, was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
On Nov. 1, investigators with the Rockdale Police Department interviewed a woman who was shot at earlier in the day, according to an arrest affidavit.
Officers identified De Leon as the perpetrator and were unable to locate him but found his vehicle and impounded it as they believed it had been used to commit a crime, the affidavit said.
The victim told police that earlier that day — at her home in Bryan while walking her dog — De Leon confronted her and took a phone from her hand and told her if she wanted her stuff back, she had to go to a residence in Rockdale, the affidavit said.
The victim told officers she believed she left her car opened the night before, and De Leon allegedly took some items from her vehicle.
The woman said she drove 48 miles to Rockdale as De Leon followed her closely.
“She pulled over into a gas station parking lot since she needed gas and the defendant stopped next to her and advised her that if she got them pulled over things were going to go bad fast,” the affidavit said.
De Leon left the gas station and the victim went looking for him and found him outside a residence on the 200 block of Ford Lane and confronted him about her missing property.
“The defendant grabbed her by the back of her neck … causing her pain and discomfort,” the affidavit said. “The defendant pushed down on her neck and slammed her head onto the hood of her vehicle causing her more pain and discomfort.”
Officers noted that the attack was stopped by a nearby neighbor who came outside and told them to “take it somewhere else.”
Both left the area on their respective vehicles and as the victim followed De Leon, he brake-checked her on the 1600 block of Belton Avenue and allegedly shot at her, the affidavit said.
The woman looked for a .22 LR caliber gun she keeps in her car, but discovered it was missing as De Leon fired shots are her, the affidavit said. She then fled the area.
De Leon fired at her three more times, striking both her front and rear side tires, according to the affidavit.
The victim told officers that De Leon had told her multiple times that he was going to kill her and she was afraid for her life. The affidavit implies De Leon and the victim knew each other.
After the shooting, the victim went to the Rockdale Police Department where officers noted the damage to the car and recovered a bullet from one of the tires.
As part of their investigation, officers interviewed a witness who told them they heard a commotion that seemed like two people arguing and then heard “two pops.”
De Leon’s car, which was impounded, was examined by police. They saw the handgun and damage to the vehicle that matched the victim’s account.
De Leon was not listed on the Milam County Jail inmate roster Thursday.
Other indictments
• Donald Ray Shuffle, 68, of Cameron, fraud use of identifying information from an elderly person, a third-degree felony.
• Joseph Robert Harwell, 41, of Buckholts, stalking and attempted burglary of a habitation, both third-degree felonies.
• Sears Lee Wade, 39, of Rockdale, prohibited substance in correctional facility and possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams, both third-degree felonies.
• Jose Eduardo Saldana, 17, of Rockdale, tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
• Victor Adrian Martinez, 43, of Cameron, assault of family violence with impeding breathing, a third-degree felony.
• Quinetin O’Neil, 29, of Milano, continuous violence against family, a third-degree felony.
• Joshua Ray Edwards, 36, of College Station, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams, a third-degree felony.
• Wayne Lynn Ireland, Jr., 32, of Taylor, criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000, a state jail felony.
• Steven Michael Schwarts, 66, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance less than a gram.