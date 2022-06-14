Wildflower Place, an assisted living facility operated by Enlivant in Temple, paid tribute to its resident veterans on Flag Day with a wall dedication that features their portraits alongside a United States flag that was recently flown at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait.
The ceremony included state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, city of Temple Mayor pro tem Judy Morales, and representatives from the office of U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock.
“We have 14 veterans that are here and I want to congratulate those veterans and say thank you for your service,” Shine said. “It’s not easy to leave family and go to faraway places where a tourist guide would never send you … and with living conditions that — for at least those of us in this room — were much worse than what they are today.”
The Temple legislator encouraged residents to keep the symbolism behind the United States flag in mind every time they see it.
“When you look at the flag, look at the colors,” said Shine, who was an aviator in the U.S. Army for 30 years. “Red represents the bloodshed of our soldiers, blue represents the wounded of those who did come back, and white represents the crosses on our soldiers’ graves. I think about that often because I’ve been in a command position where I’ve had to give a flag to a surviving spouse. Thank y’all for putting this wall together and celebrating this time for the veterans. I wish y’all the very best.”
Morales also was happy to help put a spotlight on the veterans at Wildflower Place.
“We just feel heartfelt pride for having such wonderful people that would sacrifice their lives for us and for our country,” she said. “So it’s just great to be part of this whole celebration and we hope to continue to do that again in the future.”
Charles Munson, a Vietnam War veteran and Wildflower Place resident, was grateful to be among those recognized.
“I served for 20 years and 15 days in the United States Army and it seems like a lot of people have forgotten about us … so I’m very honored that they would do this,” he told the Telegram. “God bless America.”
Although the veterans’ wall was just dedicated on Tuesday, Taylor Smith, a senior regional director with Enlivant, noted how it is already expected to grow.
“We actually have two that aren’t up there yet because they just moved in,” she said. “But we’ll get them on the wall as well once they get their pictures taken. It’s a huge honor to serve our veteran population and absolutely a top priority.”