Belton Police will learn how and when to intervene when officers use excessive force or do not follow department guidelines.
The Belton Police Department recently announced it would join the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement Project, or ABLE, from Georgetown University Law’s Innovative Policing Program.
“We are pleased to receive this training and confident it will enhance the service we provide to the citizens of Belton,” Police Chief Gene Ellis said.
ABLE has become a popular law enforcement program across the country after George Floyd died while in Minneapolis Police custody, sparking nationwide protests, The Wall Street Journal reported.
More than 70 law enforcement agencies, including the nation’s largest, the New York Police Department, are part of the program. At least four Texas police departments have joined ABLE, including those in Denton, Glenn Heights, Irving and Rockwall.
ABLE gives officers training, technical assistance and research to create a police culture in which officers routinely intervene to prevent misconduct, avoid mistakes, and promote health and wellness among their ranks, according to Georgetown University.
Jonathan Aronie, the chairman of the ABLE Project board of advisors and one of the program’s founders, said it’s a difficult task.
“Intervening in another’s action is harder than it looks after the fact, but it’s a skill we all can learn,” Aronie said. “And, frankly, it’s a skill we all need — police and non-police. ABLE teaches that skill.”
The Belton Police Department expects to have its first ABLE-certified instructors by the end of February, the news release said. All Belton officers will receive eight hours of ABLE training, according to the city.
Aronie told the Journal the program is not about cops turning on each other. Instead, he told the New York City-based newspaper it is about officers looking out for each other.
The Belton Police Department has not had a major excessive force incident in recent years.
The neighboring Temple Police Department has. The most notable was when then-officer Carmen DeCruz shot and killed Temple resident Michael Dean on Dec. 2, 2019. DeCruz was charged with manslaughter and his case is still pending.
More recently, Temple Police announced a review of a Jan. 12 use-of-force incident after an officer hit resident Walter Beasley — who a family member said has post-traumatic stress disorder and depression — while arresting him as he resisted after a traffic accident. Beasley was charged with three third-degree felonies and a Class A misdemeanor.