A growing number of cities in America and around the world are taking out the trash in a unique way — they are storing waste underground until it is picked up and taken to landfills and recycling centers.
In places such as Clearwater, Fla.; Barcelona, Spain; and Ennis, Dumpster-style trash bins are disappearing from sight, and that means fewer rats, flies and odors from rotting garbage.
These advantages have caught the attention of Temple city officials, and the growing technology eventually could find its way to local streets and alleyways, but probably not anytime soon.
According to Jay Wheeler, CEO and president of Florida-based Underground Refuse Systems, stashed trash offers many advantages over traditional Dumpsters that can overflow and attract vermin.
“Underground systems are better looking, they de-clutter alleyways, they are rat proof and they do a much better job of containing odors,” Wheeler said. “They can be used for trash, recycling, food and organic waste, and they eliminate Dumpster fires, Dumpster diving and litter blowing out of the containers into a neighborhood.”
Since garbage in an underground bin is not accessible from the street, these systems eliminate the practice of Dumpster diving for food and shelter by homeless people. While underground garbage storage systems are new in America, the technology has been around for at least two decades.
“These systems have been in place for more than 20 years in Europe — Disneyland Paris, Florence and Milan all do this, and it’s catching on in the U.S.,” Wheeler said.
Kissimmee, Fla. — in the Orlando area — has been using Wheeler’s system since 2017. The city began using underground containers in its downtown area, but has not expanded service throughout much of the city.
This year, the city of Clearwater introduced an underground system on local beaches, and the Philadelphia Phillies have introduced a similar system at the baseball team’s spring training stadium.
According to Wheeler, Ennis launched the first phase of its system last year with two underground units. The city — south of Dallas — already has expanded its program and plans to eventually have 16 units below street level.
Other cities in the Dallas and Austin areas are considering underground trash systems, including Garland, McKinney and Temple.
“The exposure from the Ennis system has other Texas cities inquiring about our products,” Wheeler said.
Temple plan
Temple currently is developing new “Love Where You Live” neighborhood plans for 18 districts, and the city is considering alternate ways of storing waste in its booming business and entertainment district, including one method that incorporates the “now you see it, not you don’t” approach.
Underground trash systems keep popping up in the recommended neighborhood plans. So far, the systems are being considered for downtown and the Temple Medical and Education District, and also could be implemented in areas of West Temple.
The TMED area is home to some of Temple’s institutions such as Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, Temple College, the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Center, Baylor Scott & White McLane’s Children’s Medical Center and south side shopping centers.
“The concept was presented last year as a possible future program,” said Justin Brantley, director of Temple’s Solid Waste Division. “It is a concept that was presented in TMED and downtown neighborhood districts.”
City spokeswoman Allison O’Connor said this type of a solid waste solution is intended to help free up space in alleys, provide improved aesthetics and possibly create an opportunity for shared or community collection of trash and recyclables.
System costly
Brantley said implementing an underground system is very expensive.
“To start this program, we would need a different collection truck and also a different style trash container,” he said. “The estimated startup cost of $1.5 million would run one truck with approximately 30 underground and 30 above-ground containers. This does not include the construction cost of installing the underground containers.
“If this were to occur — it’s just a concept, currently — the new system would replace regular trash collection for these customers. No real work has been done to see where this type of collection would be placed and what hurdles would need to be crossed to get it done.”
Dave Olson, an assistant Temple city manager, has said the city is exploring the option.
“We have visited Ennis, Clearwater and Kissimmee to see what they are doing,” he said. “They all took a slightly different approach. There’s no argument that the system cuts down on smells.”
Olson pointed out that downtown Temple has many restaurants, and that means a lot of discarded food rotting, creating odors and attracting unwanted visitors.
“We wanted to see what’s out there, but the Underground Refuse System seems solid,” Olson said. “We are just gathering information at this point — there are a lot of considerations.”
One of the biggest considerations is price. An underground system would require a specialized garbage truck outfitted with a crane, crew training and the trash containers.
City needs
Olson said garbage trucks used by Temple cost about $250,000 new, and a truck outfitted for emptying underground bins would cost about the same.
“There are arguments to be made — we have to replace trucks every five to seven years anyway,” he said.
Olson said Temple would need a minimum of 13 to 16 underground bins to justify having a route for a specialized truck. Most of the bins likely would be in the downtown area and perhaps around Temple College, the VA and Baylor Scott & White.
Wheeler said an underground bin would cost the city of Temple $15,000 plus another $1,500 for shipping to Central Texas. That doesn’t include the drainable concrete “holes” where the units would be placed. And, as Olson pointed out, there are other considerations.
“Downtown Temple is fairly old, and there are unknowns when you start digging holes in the alleys,” he said.
Studies would be needed to determine locations of all utilities and to determine how the underground bins might affect existing structures.
While most cities are looking into underground refuse systems for garbage, others are exploring other uses.
Melissa Zayas-Moreno, a spokesperson for Kissimmee, Fla., said that city is using the system for garbage and its recycling program.
“This approach is not only more aesthetically attractive than a traditional Dumpster, it’s also cleaner and environmentally greener,” she said. “With a closed-hatch system that keeps trash from falling out and littering our streets, the underground garbage and recycling system is setting the stage for an even more beautiful city.
“The ease of use and convenient locations have encouraged our residents to recycle more,” Zayas-Moreno said. “In the short time these underground units have been in operation, our sanitation department has reported that recycling units are regularly full and have to be collected twice a week.”