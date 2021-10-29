An Austin man was indicted on a felony charge Wednesday after allegedly holding up a Temple restaurant during the summer.
Amador J. Reyna, 41, of Austin, was indicted on a robbery charge, a second-degree felony.
On Aug. 12, Temple police officers responded to an alarm call at Megg’s Café, 1749 Everton Dr., for robbery in progress, according to an arrest affidavit filed at the 264th Judicial District Court.
Once at the scene, officers interviewed a worker who told them Reyna allegedly asked for all the money on the register, but there wasn’t any, the affidavit said.
“Reyna responded by telling her he had a gun and was going to start taking money from everyone in the restaurant,” the affidavit said. “(The employee) told police she was in fear of her life when Reyna threatened her.”
Reyna was released from the Bell County Jail on Sept. 14 after he posted a $25,000 bond on Sept. 13. Court records show he is due in court on Jan. 7, 2022, for a pretrial hearing.