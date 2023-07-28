Julian Soto-Landeros

Julian Soto-Landeros, 56, of Temple, remained in the Bell County Jail on Friday, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief between $100 and $750, a Class B misdemeanor. His bonds total $153,000 but he also has an immigration hold, jail records show.

A 56-year-old Temple man accused of shooting a firearm at a person who reportedly owed him money was indicted on a second-degree felony charge.

