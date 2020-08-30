Drivers trying to get to Temple High School will have to take the roundabout way starting Monday.
A traffic circle on 31st Street near the school, 415 N. 31st St., is expected to open Monday — about a week ahead of the first day of school on Sept. 8 — after nearly five months of construction, city spokesman Cody Weems said.
The roundabout is part of a nearly $8.2 million project, funded by the city of Temple and Temple Independent School District, to transform the area around North 31st Street into a gateway entrance into the city.
“This is an exciting partnership between the city and TISD,” City Manager Brynn Myers said. “Not only will this project create practical transportation improvements, but it will hopefully become an aesthetic focal point for the area.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said he is excited for the project.
“This is all about creating a new front door to the downtown area and to Temple High School,” Ott said.
The project will cost the city $5.6 million while the school district funded almost $2.6 million.
The city designed the traffic circle, which will feature a sculpture of the district’s Wildcat mascot in the middle, to improve traffic flow and limit congestion near Temple High School by getting rid of left turns onto 31st Street, according to a news release.
“Not only has our safety improved, but aesthetically it’s going to dress up the whole front entrance of the high school as well,” Ott said, characterizing the old North 31st Street as being like a runway that lacked necessary traffic calming devices.
The next phases of the project will connect 31st Street to Interstate 35 and improve Jack White and Bray streets.
“This is a continuous project. The Interstate 35 connector should be complete in early January,” Weems said. “Jack White and Bray streets are the final phase, which are scheduled to be complete in March. The final touches will include landscaping and the installation of the Wildcat sculpture.”
Weems expects the project to be completed in the spring of 2021.