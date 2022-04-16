Rows of folding chairs for today’s Easter service are set up on a concrete slab — all that remains of First Cedar Valley Baptist Church after a devastating tornado carved its way through southern Bell County days ago.
The church’s large wooden cross, which survived the storm, is anchored by a truck tire near a simple table to form an altar for the outdoor church service. Piles of lumber pieces, concrete chunks and decimated trees — remnants of the Salado area’s EF-3 Cedar Valley tornado — are neatly stacked on the lawn behind.
“Everything but the cross was destroyed,” the Rev. Donnie Jackson, pastor of First Cedar Valley Baptist Church, said at a Saturday news conference during Gov. Greg Abbott’s tour of the damage. “The building is gone, but the church is stronger than it’s ever been. We’re going to praise Him tomorrow. We’re not going to whine. We’re going to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.”
As they have done for days, parishioners and others will offer prayers to comfort their neighbors hurt by the storm, including a 6-year-old girl who remains hospitalized in critical condition after powerful winds swept her into a cedar tree as her family’s mobile home was shredded by the storm.
Miriam Rios, a Salado ISD first-grader, was found unconscious and dangling upside down in the tree Tuesday night, hundreds of yards away from the site off FM 2843 where her family lived. Her parents, Joel and Vanessa Rios, as well as 1-year-old sibling Ezra were thrown into nearby fields.
The family was rushed to a local hospital and it was learned that Vanessa Rios suffered a miscarriage, according to media reports.
“(Their mom) remembers waking up, rolling over on her side, and seeing her daughter in a tree and she can’t get up or do anything. She just rolled over and cried,” Miriam’s uncle, Stephen Perez, told KWTX-TV.
A total of 25 people were injured, and eight others were hospitalized, officials said.
A total of 25 people were injured, and eight others were hospitalized, officials said.
The tornado damaged or destroyed at least 70 homes as well as First Cedar Valley Baptist, Victory Baptist Church and one other church.
Dangerous skies
Six tornadoes have hit parts of Central Texas in less than a month, according to weather data. Three of those tornadoes struck in Williamson, Bell and Falls counties in late March as violent storms were recorded across the state, many in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
The Cedar Valley tornado formed swiftly Tuesday night in northern Williamson County. The EF-3 tornado, with winds up to 165 mph, was nearly a mile wide and traveled for about three and a half miles through the county, causing minor damage between Florence and Jarrell. No injuries were reported in that area.
After the tornado entered Bell County, it traveled along FM 2843 west of Cedar Valley, leaving an eight-mile swatch of destruction — demolishing buildings and homes, pelting hail up to grapefruit-sized and yanking large trees from the ground — from the county line northeast to the Hidden Springs subdivision near Salado.
The tornado was on a direct path to the village of Salado before it took an abrupt sharp left turn and dissipated near Stillhouse Hollow Lake, according to weather radar data.
The first emergency call came in at 5:37 p.m., followed by about 20 others.
Emergency operations were launched immediately, rescuing those hurt by the storm, Bell County Judge David Blackburn said.
“It is not, in any sense, a minor miracle that we did not have any deaths associated with the event,” Blackburn said at a news conference Wednesday morning in Salado. “If you look at the devastation created last night, it is hard to imagine that (deaths) did not occur.”
The severe weather prompted Blackburn to issue a disaster declaration Wednesday that will enable property owners and others to apply for state and possible federal relief funds. The order is in effect for seven days.
The Bartlett Electric Cooperative, which provides electricity to the Salado area, initially reported 638 power outages. Crews have been working days to clear roads and restore power, officials said.
State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, said the electric cooperative was replacing damaged light poles and restoring power to hundreds of customers. About 180 locations remain without power, he said.
“Bartlett Electric is moving eastward putting more poles in the ground, restoring infrastructure,” Buckley said in a Facebook video Friday.
Resident Brenda Cox said her Salado area home was spared by the tornado, although the building was pounded by hail.
“We had hail between the size of a baseball and a softball,” she said. “We just had a new roof put on. I’m pretty sure we’re going to need another new roof put on.”
A Salado hail stone recovered from the storm measured a whopping 5.676 inches at its widest diameter and weighed 409.3 grams, nearly a pound, and had a volume of 29.5 cubic inches, according to the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety hail study. The largest hail stone recorded in the state occurred in 2021 in Hondo near San Antonio. That hail stone measured 6.4 inches at its widest diameter, the institute said.
Pea-sized and golf ball-sized hail also pelted Belton, Temple and Killeen.
Other area tornadoes
The National Weather Service also recorded two other nearby tornadoes in Bell and Coryell counties.
A 150-yard-wide tornado, classified as an EF-Unknown, struck a remote and undeveloped part of Fort Hood at 5:06 p.m. in Coryell County and traveled for nearly four miles until 5:15 p.m., according to preliminary weather data. No known damage occurred.
An EF-0 tornado, also about 150 yards wide, struck the Seaton area east of Temple, the weather service confirmed. That tornado hit at 7:22 p.m. Tuesday and traveled about 3½ miles until 7:31 p.m.
“The tornado resulted in damage to trees consistent with maximum winds of 75 mph,” the weather said on Twitter.
NWS meteorologist Madison Gordon told the Telegram the agency had teams at the tornado sites to find damage and determine the speed and size of the tornado activity. Those teams will look for certain indicators with debris to judge how fast a tornado was moving, she said.
“There are damage indicators that we see and the wind speeds are based off of the materials that were damaged and how they were damaged,” Gordon said. “It depends if it was a metal shed or a wooden home that was damaged, those indicate different wind speeds.”
Salado devastation
Coby Jackson, who’s lived in the area 26 years, said he’s never had such a close call with a tornado.
“The closest one was Jarrell in the ’90s,” Jackson said, referring to the May 27, 1997, F-5 tornado that killed 27 people. “I was a kid back then. I still can’t believe it hit this close.”
Shelbi Jackson echoed her husband’s comments.
“You hear stories all the time and see pictures on the news,” she said. “When you see it in real life, and it is (affecting) your neighbors, it makes it real.”
Cedar Valley Cemetery also was damaged by the storm.
Blackburn said county officials were prepared to set up a shelter but there was no need by Tuesday night or Wednesday.
Cleanup in the area will take time, he said.
“There’s going to be many, many, many days of cleanup to follow this,” Blackburn said. “This is just the beginning of a long stretch.”
March 21 tornadoes
Last week’s tornadoes came nearly a month after a powerful EF-3 tornado formed in Round Rock on March 21.
That tornado traveled 26 miles from Round Rock to Granger, gradually weakening before entering southern Bell County with 90 mph winds, the National Weather Service said. The tornado was one of 14 that damaged communities in Central and North Texas that day.
The Granger tornado was initially an EF-2, but decreased to an EF-1 once it crossed from Williamson County into Bell.
“When it was in Williamson County, they did find EF-2 damage,” Fort Worth-based weather service meteorologist Bianca Garcia told the Telegram. “Once it crossed over to Bell County, they only found EF-1 damage.”
Garcia said the EF-1 tornado crossed into Bell County at FM 2268 east of the community of Vilas — 16 miles southeast of Temple — after starting in Round Rock and passing through Granger.
The tornado was caused by the mixture of moisture, rising unstable air and a lifting mechanism, according to Garcia, who said the three weather factors worked together to create Monday’s windstorm.
“We had a very strong upper-level system move through,” she said. “As these ingredients combined, the environment was very favored for a tornado to form.”
Jarrell was damaged by a different tornado — an EF-0 — with winds clocked at 75 mph.
The National Weather Service office in San Antonio said that tornado started in Jarrell and ended in Bell County near Prairie Dell Church Road west of Interstate 35.
“The supercell that produced the Jarrell tornado developed near (County Road) 139 and Ronald Reagan (Boulevard) on the southwest side of Jarrell,” the release said. “The damage on this area was rated EF-0 and confined mainly to tree and barn damage. The tornado then crossed FM 487 and CR 305.
Several homes in Jarrell received substantial roof damage, and two travel trailers and a small metal building were destroyed, the weather service said.
“The damage along CR 396 was the peak of the intensity surveyed, rated EF-1 with maximum winds of 100 mph and a maximum width of 300 yards,” the weather service said. “This same area was also struck by the EF-5 Jarrell tornado in 1997.”
Another EF-0 tornado, with 70 mph winds, struck Rosebud in western Falls County east of Temple.
Garcia said the Enhanced Fujita Scale is used to determine the intensity of the tornado’s winds — an EF-0 being 65-85 mph and an EF-5 at more than 201 mph — and the damage it causes along its path.
Close call
Jose Guadalupe Villafranco; his wife, Misty Slack; and their son Adrian, 12, lost their Salado area home — and nearly their lives — in the Tuesday night storm.
As the tornado approached their home, Villafranco told his wife to shelter inside. He said he heard the roar of the tornado and felt baseball-size hail drop from the sky.
“I grabbed my son, I grabbed pillows and comforters to protect him,” he said in Spanish. “My wife came after and we held each other and we went through it. It was a miracle that we were safe. I could feel the tornado raise them in the air. We kept praying. I could feel the tornado tear them from me and I grabbed as I best I could for their hands and feet.”
The family held each other for about 10 minutes while the tornado destroyed the home, leaving them covered in grass and dirt. The family had minor injuries, bruises and scrapes.
The Villafrancos are accepting donations at https://tinyurl.com/2p8cc4su.
Telegram staff writers Larry Causey, Christian Betancourt and Shane Monaco contributed to this report.