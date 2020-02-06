Two separate 18-wheeler accidents are slowing traffic in Temple and Belton Thursday morning.
One 18-wheeler was overturned in the right lane on the eastbound Interstate 14 flyover in Belton. As of about 4:30 a.m. emergency crews were working to clear the scene. The interstate is shutdown and traffic is being diverted off at Connell, according to Belton Police.
An 18-wheeler also overturned on southbound Interstate 35 just south of Central/Adams in Temple. As of about 4:30 a.m., the tractor-trailer was blocking several lanes of the highway, but the left lane was open to traffic.
Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes if possible.
