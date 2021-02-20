As temperatures increased Saturday in Central Texas, many residents found themselves trading in one problem — extended power outages — for another — little or no water.
As the state started to thaw out Friday, nearly 12 million Texas residents suffered disruptions to their water service. The city of Temple issued a boil water notice Friday morning for residents who lived east of Interstate 35 after a water main break.
At about noon Saturday, Emily Parks, public relations manager for the city of Temple, announced that the boil water notice had been lifted.
“City of Temple water customers no longer need to boil water,” she said.
Belton water conservation
While there was good water news Saturday for Temple, the news was not as good for its closest neighbor. Belton is in super water conservation mode, a side effect of the recent winter storm.
At about 4 p.m. Saturday, the city moved to the highest level of its Alert and Contingency Plan, Stage 5, to conserve water for essential domestic purposes, which would include firefighting, said Paul Romer, city spokesman.
“Our demand for water is outstripping our supply,” he said. “We’re using about as much as we can produce, but we’re not producing any additional, so right now our Loop 121 water tank is low.”
Since the 750,000-gallon tank is low, the pressure is low, he said.
The city is using about twice as much water as usual and is looking for the cause.
“What it looks like is the freeze broke a lot of pipes in people’s homes,” he said.
To minimize the damage, the city sent out crews Saturday to look for water leaks. They assisted more than 100 residents in turning off the water, he said.
“Some people we visited were unaware they even had a leak,” he said.
About 11 a.m. Saturday, the city sent a message on social media asking people to cut down on water usage and notifying them the low water pressure has put the city on the verge of a boil water order.
Once water pressure goes below a certain level, a boil water order is mandated, he said.
About 4 p.m. Saturday the city put out a boil water order for two streets off Loop 121: Auction Barn Road and Old Golf Course Road. They lost service for a while, so the boil water notice is required, Romer said.
“We also contacted our large commercial water users like car washers and asked them to shut down until we were able to stabilize the tank,” he said.
One of the city’s biggest concerns is the Bell County justice complex on Loop 121, he said.
“They need more water pressure for their operation,” he said. “To meet that demand we need to build up our water stored in that tank.”
In addition to the Loop 121 tank, the city has another water tank in the Miller Heights area. A future third tank is in the works, he said.
On Friday, the city sent people a message on water conservation. It included such things as not washing your car, and limiting the use of dishwashers and washing machines.
“Anything you can do to conserve water is helpful,” he said. “I know many people have been without electricity and even water for several days. We just appreciate their patience as we continue to work through this.”
Food distribution
In addition to water, another item people who had been trapped at home for several days by ice and snow needed was food.
Heather Rothrock was among the volunteers helping to distribute food, blankets and other items Saturday at the Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope, 419A W. Ave. G.
They gave out Lunchables, sandwiches, chips, sodas, bananas, apples and honey buns, she said.
Rothrock brought her niece, Alexis Griggs, and her two daughters: Haley Regular, a senior at Temple High School, and Taylor Regular, an eighth-grader at Bonham Middle School in Temple.
The daughters helped shovel the snow and ice from the sidewalk. Haley said the cold was “not too bad. I’ve been in the sun. We volunteer a lot around here. We were at Feed My Sheep on Christmas.”
Rothrock said about 125 people had come through the line since they began serving at about 10 a.m. The scheduled start was 11 a.m., but people were already coming early, she said.
“We’re going to serve until we run out,” said Ebonny Freeman, operational manager for the Salvation Army.
She said Churches Touching Lives for Christ would begin another distribution at 1:30 p.m.
“We had a variety of everything,” she said, “soup, bread, milk, eggs, water, sodas.”
They also gave out coats, hats, scarves, ear muffs and masks, she said.
“We had an overflow that stayed at the shelter,” she said. “People came from Troy, Belton, Harker Heights and Rogers.”
Salvation Army staff members stayed for 24-hour shifts during the storm, Freeman said.
“We’ve had power and water the whole time,” she said.
In addition, the many area restaurants able to open were greeted by hordes of hungry people. As soon as ice had melted on streets enough to allow safe driving, people hopped into their vehicles and headed out to get something to eat. Starting Friday evening and continuing into Saturday, many restaurants had a long, steady stream of vehicles at their drive-thru windows.
Telegram staff writer Randy Ray contributed to this report.