BELTON — A jury seated for the capital murder trial of Cedric Marks heard Tuesday how police could prove Marks abducted Temple resident Michael Swearingin from his home, then used Swearingin’s cellphone to lure Jenna Scott to her death on Jan. 3, 2019.
That same jury of four men and nine women may have to clear their schedules for the next few weeks as court officials believe the trial could continue until the end of May. The state is seeking the death penalty.
An exact timeline of the events that led to the deaths was developed by investigator Corey Powell and was shown Tuesday. Powell was the chief investigator on the case at the time for the Temple Police Department and took the stand Tuesday for his third straight day of testimony. The timeline was compiled using a combination of cellphone location pings, text messages, calls, video surveillance and other identifying data that led police to arrest Marks and co-defendant Maya Maxwell on Jan. 8, 2019.
“So, this is your attempt to combine this material so it makes more sense?” Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza asked Powell, now an investigator with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
“Yes, sir,” Powell answered.
Marks, who is representing himself with the help of standby counsel in the case in which he’s accused of capital murder of multiple persons, objected to the use of the timeline.
“We’ve already been over all this,” Marks told 426th District Court Judge Steve Duskie.
Garza successfully argued that a comprehensive timeline hadn’t been covered in the context of Powell’s investigation from start to finish, but told the court he’d try to shorten what was essentially a complete recap of the state’s case so far. More than 700 exhibits have been entered into evidence in a trial that began April 17, some four years after the deaths.
“Justice takes time sometimes,” Garza said Tuesday.
Powell believes the abduction and deaths of the two friends started somewhere around 4 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2019, after Marks and Maxwell drove on New Year’s Day from Michigan to Swearingin’s home.
“This 4:10 p.m. time frame is what we call abduction time,” Powell said as he testified about Swearingin’s home surveillance video. “(Swearingin) comes out and looks around — looks to the left, then we never see him again.”
A few minutes later at 4:18 p.m., Scott got a text from Swearingin’s phone, asking her to come to his house in West Temple.
“We believe Michael has been abducted at this point and he’s (Marks) luring Jenna back,” Powell said Tuesday.
By 4:38 p.m. Jan. 3, 2019, Scott was seen on Swearingin’s home surveillance video returning to her friend, but they’d both never be seen alive again.
“Is she ever seen leaving?” Garza asked Powell.
“No, sir,” Powell answered. “That’s the last time we ever see Jenna.”
Phone messages
By 4:43 p.m., Jenna’s family and friends were getting messages that she’d be staying with Swearingin, then going to Austin with him.
“I don’t believe it was Jenna sending these messages,” Powell said Tuesday.
By 8:43 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2019, there’s evidence someone was using a Google search engine on Swearingin’s computer to figure out how to delete home surveillance footage.
“There’s search history on Michael’s computer about Vivint and how to delete videos,” Powell said.
Swearingin’s car was traced to an address in Killeen the night of Jan. 3, then it was moved to Austin where it would later be found in a tow lot. By 4 a.m. the next morning, on Jan. 4, 2019, having ditched Swearingin’s car in Austin, police said they used cellphone pings to place Marks and Maxwell back in Killeen.
By 9:37 a.m., Marks and Maxwell’s cell pings placed them driving all day north until they made it to Clearview, Okla., by 4:39 p.m. that day.
“Do you believe Jenna and Michael are alive at this point?” Garza asked Powell.
“I do not,” Powell answered.
The two friends would be unearthed from their shallow grave Jan. 14-15, 2019, near Clearview and some 700 yards from the local cemetery where the Marks family had burial space.
Marks injury
The morning after burying the bodies, police say Marks was texting one of his many love interests photos of a serious arm injury.
“I tore my (expletive) bicep,” Marks said in a text to Rebecca Adney, whose Killeen home Marks allegedly used for the slayings while Adney was out of state.
Garza wanted to toast Marks’ supposed alibi he’d previously given investigators.
“At this point, he couldn’t have been at Island Jiu-Jitsu because he’s out of the state, correct?” Garza asked Powell.
“Correct,” Powell said.
By 8:06 a.m. on Jan 5, 2019, texts showed Marks was already asking those close to him to keep his whereabouts secret.
“Please don’t tell people where I am until I can talk to my lawyer,” Marks texted Adney.
In opening statements, Marks promised to “vigorously cross examine every single witness that implies my guilt,” including the victim’s family members, his co-defendant — and on Tuesday, Powell.
Marks pointed out there were almost a dozen names in the timeline that either hadn’t been interviewed at all or their cellphone records weren’t subpoenaed for evidence purposes. Marks also took issue with prior testimony that many of those names were female love interests he allegedly manipulated over the years. Powell said many of the women claimed to be Marks’ current girlfriend as he’d “strung these women along.”
“All at the same time?” Marks pressed Powell.
“Many,” Powell said.
Marks wanted to know why Powell believed some of the women lied to police about what they knew of Marks.
“Do you have any idea why she’d lie?” Marks asked Powell of one of the women.
“You were plastered all over the media as a serial killer in Michigan,” Powell retorted.
Pease case
Officials in Michigan have charged Marks with the disappearance of at least one other woman, April Pease, who was also the mother of one of Marks’ children. Pease was abducted from a women’s shelter during a series of child custody hearings and was never seen again.
Marks asked if Powell had interviewed the bartender near where Swearingin’s car had been reportedly found in Austin.
“So, not only did he see Michael Swearingin in that bar frequently, but he saw Jenna Scott in that bar so frequently that he knew their drinks?” Marks asked Powell.
“Yes, but that was one person,” Powell replied.
Marks hinted that Powell had either tampered with the phone records used to develop the timeline or the records were just wrong.
“Did you ever stop to think that these phone records are wrong?” Marks asked Powell.
“Phone records don’t lie,” Powell responded.
Mark’s cross examination of Powell continued for several hours, accusing the seasoned homicide investigator of lying — culminating in an offer to plead guilty Tuesday if Powell could find where Maxwell mentioned Marks wearing white gloves.
“Would you read all seven statements right now and if you can find a single statement she made about me wearing white gloves, I’ll plead guilty in front of this jury right now,” Marks said.
Duskie, the judge, admonished Marks.
“Mr. Marks, refrain from your sidebar comments,” Duskie said.
Duskie would later turn his attention to the jury whose time and energy have been taken for weeks.
“We told you back in February and March we’d be done probably by today, but we’re not,” Duskie said to the jurors. “…the earliest day I can foresee us being done is the 26th of May.”
Garza agreed that timeline was realistic and Marks seemed to also be in agreement.
“Although I have about 15 witnesses, they should be pretty short,” Marks said Tuesday.
Testimony will resume Wednesday in the 426th District Courtroom in Belton.