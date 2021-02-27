Not very many patients showed up Saturday for the Jim Hornsby Children’s Free Clinic at Impact Temple Church, 306 E. Adams Ave.
Dr. Stephen Ponder, who co-founded the clinic with Jim Hornsby in 2015, said volunteers knocked on neighborhood doors, handed out flyers at the Churches Touching Lives for Christ food distribution and made Facebook posts announcing the clinic.
“We had a lot of people say they were interested, but they haven’t shown up yet,” he said at about 10 a.m. “This is the first time we’ve had the clinic in a year.”
After the four-hour clinic was over, Roy Rhodes, pastor of the host church, said only seven children came. Some households were probably still dealing with fallout from the recent winter storm, he said.
“We have a lot of families nearby that we believe would really benefit from free health care,” he said. “We are grateful to Feed My Sheep and all the people who are putting this together.”
The group’s next free clinic will be March 27 at Temple Charter Academy, 7177 Airport Road. The clinic offers well-child visits, sick-child visits, sports physicals and screenings for hearing, dental and vision.
Debbie Rosenberger, a campus nurse at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, said the Saturday clinic had about 32 volunteers, including doctors, nurses, occupational therapists, physical therapists and counselors.
The volunteers included medical students from the Texas A&M Health Science Center in Temple and resident doctors from McLane Children’s Hospital. Lions Club members gave free vision screening.
One of the medical students, Candice Hill, said she’s been volunteering with Feed My Sheep for about 18 months. She also works at Martha’s Clinic, a free clinic for adults.
“I’m very particular about being able to treat everyone,” she said. “I think everyone deserves to have access to health care, and I think this clinic gives us an opportunity to provide healthcare to anyone.”
Rina Amin, a resident pediatrician with McLane Children’s Hospital, said she’s been involved with the clinic for 3½ years.
“We do their well-child checkup and their sick-child checkup,” she said. “We give them over-the-counter medication or prescriptions at reduced cost.”
Rachel Styler is another resident pediatrician at the children’s hospital.
“Next month we’ll give vaccines here, free,” she said of the March clinic. “We’re mainly here to take care of homeless children and children with no health insurance.”
Dr. Ty Leonard, director of professional counseling at UMHB, said he was at the clinic through the UMHB clinical life center, an extension of its graduate counseling program.
Counseling was available for children, adults and families, he said. If there are financial issues in a family, there are usually other issues, he said.
‘We work in taking care of both the mental health and spiritual wellness,” he said.