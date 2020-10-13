BELTON — Bell County will remain without a burn ban.
That was the decision made Tuesday morning by the Bell County Commissioners Court after the county’s fire marshal voiced opposition to the action. This is despite lower humidity being seen that may move the area back into drought conditions.
Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt said the levels were not yet at a point where a burn ban needed to be re-implemented.
“Just in watching the criteria over the last week, the drought index is slowly going up and the 10-hour fuel to moisture content has dropped from 4 to 10 percent range,” Mahlstedt said.”The lower humidity we have had recently has caused those to go up and down respectively.”
The county had previously been under a burn ban until Sept. 2, when it was lifted temporarily, with commissioners voting unanimously on Sept. 14 to repeal it due to rains.
Bell County is still out of the abnormally dry conditions after recovering Sept. 21, according to the Texas Water Development Board.