A pedestrian walking on State Highway 320 was struck and killed Thursday morning in Westphalia, authorities said.
featured
DPS: Pedestrian struck and killed in Westphalia
- STAFF REPORT
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- 4-story hotel initially approved for Temple Mall parking lot site
- Polly Phillips Dymke, age 49, of Temple died July 2, 2023
- With no new funding from the state, Texas schools are breaking open the bank to pay for teacher raises
- Kyle Logan Volk, age 23, of Salado died Tuesday, June 27
- James E. Tranum, age 81, of Troy and Temple, died Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Larry Dean Price, D.O., age 69, of Belton died Sunday, July 9, 2023
- With new federal food stamp limits coming, advocates mobilize to inform Texas recipients
- DPS: Pedestrian struck and killed in Westphalia
- Texas House, Senate reach a deal on how to cut property taxes
- Belton Council supports HB 2127 challenge