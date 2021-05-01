Johnnie Plsek was a few months shy of 100 when Evan Stern first met him, but their encounter at Tom Sefcik Hall outside Temple was recorded in “Vanishing Postcards,” a podcast about interesting places throughout Texas.
“When you spend a night at Sefcik Hall, you’re participating in the continuation of a long, proud, yet potentially fading history,” Stern said.
Stern called the project a labor of love and leap of faith, saying beyond a few ideas he hadn’t given much thought as to how this all was going to shape up.
“Sometimes the best road trips involve a journey into the unknown,” Stern said. “… Last year, I’d never heard of Seaton, Texas, and probably could count on one hand the number of times I’d driven north of Austin. It didn’t come to me recommended by friends … but in the end, it absolutely stole my heart, and I think you’ll understand why ...”
The podcast noted Plsek could be found most Sundays at Sefcik Hall, where he’ll proudly tell you he recently danced with “32 different women.”
Stern notes that Seaton hasn’t had a post office since 1907, and as of last count, its population hovered somewhere around 40. “Situated on a lonely stretch of highway, about 10 miles east of Temple, it’s not on most maps and is easy to miss. Yet, on Sundays, this town comes alive when couples gather, as they have for nearly 100 years, to dance at Tom Sefcik Hall.”
He said he spent an evening getting to know the family that’s kept the hall running for generations, sharing both laughs and tears with a few regulars, and learning about how spaces such as these shaped Texas culture as we know it.
Sulak family
He also interviewed the Sulak family, which has kept the place going for many years.
Alice Sulak is probably the longest-serving female dance hall owner in Texas, Deb Feldman with Texas Dance Hall Preservation said in the podcast, describing her as like her second mother.
Her son Kenny Sulak described memories of growing up at the hall. “This is what my social life was.”
It still is, he noted.
His wife, Irene, said on the podcast the family was committed to keeping the doors open. The people who come to the dances tell them how they hope it will continue.
Others do as well.
Feldman tells Stern how the Europeans brought their old cultures which continued here. “It didn’t have to be anything fabulous or extravagant, it was just the coming together of the people of the community,” she said.
Fewer than 400 of the 1,000 such dance halls in the state remain, Stern reported. Some aren’t used as much as Sefcik Hall.
It’s changed gradually over the years. Stern reports that old-timers will tell you that back in 1971 they installed air-conditioning up on the second floor and there used to be a general store at the location.
“We’re back and going strong,” a Facebook post for the hall reported, with dances starting again April 11. The venue, like many across the state, was closed for months because of COVID-19 and took additional time to get going again because of plumbing issues.
‘Part of our history’
“It’s part of our history, it’s who we are,” Feldman said, admitting that she gets emotional about the dance halls. She described it as being a lot of hard work to go along with the dancing.
Feldman said it’s important to preserve these halls because they tell a story of the people of Texas. “The ones that stayed were rugged individuals and I think that’s what gives us … our independence here,” she said.
One such individual has to be Plsek, who was featured in a Telegram story about a drive-by parade to celebrate his 100th birthday on May 30, 2020.
Plsek told Stern about his 100-year birth anniversary, and noted “I’ve been dancing 82 years,” describing it as the best exercise.
He was 17 when his brother got married at Sefcik Hall, Plsek said, going on to tell of his service during World War II.
He met his wife while on a rest and recuperation leave. When his wife died, Plsek said, he was thinking maybe it was time for him to die, too, but his niece Dorothy Schultz brought him back to the hall and talked him into dancing again as the Jerry Haisler band played.
“I think that’s why I lived a little longer,” Plsek said.
Other stories live on
The story of this, and other historic venues, lives on in the “Vanishing Postcard” series.
“Vanishing Postcards” is an immersive listening experience that a news release said was the result of an adventurous 1,500-mile road trip spanning the shores of Galveston to The Rio Grande Valley, and points beyond.
Stern takes in out-of-the-way dives, honky-tonks and dance halls to explore Texas traditions that have endured against the odds in a rapidly homogenizing world.
“A good greasy spoon or a bar can tell you a lot about a place,” Stern said. “More than burgers and cold beer, they provide spaces for community, familiarity and honest connection that are not only important, but I’d argue, needed, given our current age of digital saturation.”
More than this, a release about the series said, it is a tonic for “those in need of a break from the power-washed strip malls of today’s booming exurbs, or anyone who’s ever felt the urge to exit the interstate.”
“I created ‘Vanishing Postcards’ to mine out tales and traditions that have withstood generations, and my listeners hear from the scrappy folks behind their survival,” Stern said. “On the surface, the stories I unpack in this series may not be of seismic historical consequence, but they’re about people who possess an honest grace and display a common good that brings us all together.”
On the internet
How to listen to and subscribe to “Vanishing Postcards:” Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/vanish ing-postcards/id1544610020