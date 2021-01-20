Two Temple residents face criminal charges after they allegedly attacked and tried to stab a woman.
Cedric Darius Coleman, 28, and Jhantell Bradford, 31, are both charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, in connection to the attack. Coleman remained in custody Wednesday at the Bell County Jail.
Coleman was arrested on a warrant Sunday after Temple Police stopped him for speeding in the 200 block of southbound Interstate 35, police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
Bradford was arrested Tuesday morning, jail records show.
Coleman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and terrorist threat of family/household, a Class A misdemeanor. His bonds total $180,000, jail records showed.
Bradford is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was not listed Wednesday in the jail.
The assault allegedly occurred at about 6:20 p.m. Dec. 31, when Temple officers responded to a violent domestic assault in the 2400 block of South 61st Street. A woman told officers that the attack occurred when Bradford went to her home unannounced and she asked her to leave. Coleman then ran up to the door and pushed his way inside the home, Arreguin said.
The woman said Bradford tried to choke her, grabbed her hair and punched her. The woman told police she saw “a knife in Bradford’s hand,” Arreguin said.
“At some point, the victim saw Coleman had a blade of a box cutter in his hand but the victim hit his hands to knock the blade out of his hand,” Arreguin said. “Eventually, the struggle between everyone stopped and Coleman and Bradford left in the vehicle they arrived in.”
The woman told police she suffered from pain related to the attack and had scratches on her right arm.
Arrest warrants related to the attack were issued Jan. 13, Arreguin said.
Coleman’s terroristic threat charge stems from an incident on Dec. 23 at Canyon Creek Townhomes, 1476 Canyon Creek Drive.
At about 8:13 p.m., officers responded to an armed subject call. A woman said she recently sold items to Coleman, but he went to her home, claiming the items were not delivered and he wanted his money. Coleman allegedly held a gun to his side during the encounter, Arreguin said.
Coleman left in his black Jeep Cherokee before police arrived. A terrorist threat warrant was issued for Coleman on Jan. 3, she said.