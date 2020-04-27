Bell County school districts have been getting innovative as they continue looking for ways to recognize their seniors and their accomplishments.
And if you noticed Friday’s night sky illuminating blue around downtown Temple, you saw one school district’s efforts to do just that.
“We are one of the oldest school districts in Central Texas at 137 years old. One of the most well-known traditions in Temple is the blue victory light atop of the press box at Wildcat Stadium,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said in a letter to his senior class of 2020. “I have requested … that our victory light is turned on every Friday at 8:20 p.m.”
Ott noted how there is a significance regarding the time 8:20 p.m., because it equals 20:20 when converted to military time.
“This is another way to honor you, our senior class, with one of our longest and most recognized traditions across the community,” Ott said. “These plans, including the effort to extend your experiences as far into the summer as possible demonstrate our commitment to you.”
Salado seniors
Salado ISD has taken additional measures to recognize their seniors through the use of signage. Superintendent Michael Novotny said the school district rented a sign, which they stationed outside of the high school for four days last week.
“We wanted to recognize our seniors and put it out front of the high school,” he told the Telegram. “I emailed the (seniors) that they could come up with their families individually, and take a picture with the sign,” Novotny said.
Novotny added how a parent is selling Class of 2020 yard signs for $10 — with all proceeds benefiting Salado High’s Class of 2020 fund.
Belton ISD
Belton ISD, which is coordinating cap and gown distribution events this week for over 800 seniors, is in touch with Lamar Advertising on ways to enhance May’s planned celebrations, the district said.