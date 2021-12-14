The Temple Independent School District will launch a bus rider tracking system at Raye-Allen Elementary this spring — technology aimed at increasing the safety and communication for bus riders.
The SMART tag — Secured Mobility Authorized Ridership Technology — is a product of Georgetown-based Secured Mobility LLC that will be used by the district.
Trustees unanimously approved the purchase of the tracking system for $77,877 during a school board meeting on Monday.
“The cost … covers the hardware, software, supplies and training for the implementation and operation of the program for the first year,” a Temple ISD staff report said. “After that, there will be an annual cost of about $25,000 to maintain the program. However, because this can take place of our current GPS system, the overall increase to the annual budget for maintaining the program will be minimal.”
The system’s interface requires students to scan themselves on and off the bus via a near field communication reader, according to Temple ISD.
“Drivers will be presented with an alert if a student tries to scan off at a stop that is not his or hers,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said in a news release. “In addition, SMART tag will allow the transportation department to monitor all route activity, including stops locations, time stamps, what students were picked up and dropped off, GPS points and bus speed.”
The company also provides a secure parent web app where families can access that activity — a feature that Amy Scopac, Temple ISD’s transportation director, called her favorite.
“The parent portal is a web-based application that will offer our parents the ability to know when the bus will arrive at their child’s stop in the morning and afternoon,” she said. “They will be able to view the date, time, and location for each time their child got on or off the bus. SMART tag also offers a ‘SMART locate’ feature which will allow parents to see a live map of their student’s bus when it’s on the way to pick them up and while they’re on the bus.”
Temple ISD plans to roll out the patented transportation tracking system across the district in fall 2022. The system is used by more than 50 Texas school districts.