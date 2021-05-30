A Temple-area subdivision is making sure local heroes are remembered for decades to come.
Valor Estates — located off FM 93 near Taylor’s Valley — named five of its six roads in the neighborhood in honor of soldiers. The sixth street, Valor Trail, paves the way to the hero streets.
Chelsi Frazier, marketing director for John Houston Homes — one of several construction companies building in Valor Estates — said streets have been named Louis Qualls Lane, Keifer Marshall Drive, Felix McDaniel Drive, Roy Goad Drive and Ben Houston Court.
“The decision to honor veterans was made by Valor Estates developer J.C. Wall,” Frazier said. “He was approached by a local veterans group and asked if he would consider naming streets after local veterans.”
Wall could not be reached for comment, but Frazier said he thought highly of honoring veterans.
Frazier said the names were recommended by local veterans’ organizations.
Qualls died Nov. 16, 2004, during a firefight in Fallujah, a city in the Iraqi province of Al Anbar, his father recalled Friday.
“Louis joined the Marines right after graduating from Temple High School in 2002,” Gary Qualls said. “I had been in the Army and in the Guard, and he had always shown an interest, but I didn’t know he was enlisting.
“But, since he joined the day before his 18th birthday, I was required to sign off on the enlistment so he had to let me know,” Gary said with a chuckle.
Louis was deployed to the Middle East on the Fourth of July 2004, Gary remembers.
“Really, it was his first time to leave home. It was his first tour with the Marines.”
Five months after arriving in the war zone, Louis and his battalion were conducting door-to-door sweeps in Fallujah in search of insurgents when they walked into an ambush.
“They were met with grenades and shooting from a nearby building,” Gary said. “The battalion was pinned down, but one Marine was able to slip into the building alone. It was Louis.”
Inside the building, Louis was able to destroy a cache of loaded rocket-propelled grenades before being confronted by a lone insurgent.
“They came out of the building fighting hand-to-hand,” Gary said, adding that Louis had been trained as a black belt at McCarthy’s Taekwondo back in Temple.
“The insurgent took off running and fired a weapon behind him as he ran,” Gary said. “He was just shooting, and Louis was behind him.”
When Louis went down, his comrades thought he had just fallen. They went over to let him know the danger was over.
“They tried to get him up, but he didn’t move,” Gary said, his voice cracking with emotion. “They rolled him over and saw it was Louis. He saved many lives that day.”
Gary said the former Wildcat linebacker and Temple High honor student would be proud that a street has been named in his honor.
“I think Valor Estates is a very appropriate location to honor our heroes,” Gary said, “It’s a great thing. Hopefully this trend will continue across the country. America has plenty of heroes.”
Longtime residents likely will remember Marshall, a star on the 1944 Texas Longhorns football team and a two-term mayor of Temple.
Marshall served in the Marines during World War II and fought on Guam and Iwo Jima, where he was among a handful of survivors from a company of 250 men.