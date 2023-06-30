Palo Pinto fire

Firefighters from Killeen, Temple, Moffat and Waco are among the units battling a wildfire in Palo Pinto County, about three hours north of Killeen.

 Courtesy

Killeen and Temple fire department crews are actively working and providing structure protection for a wildfire named the “Storage Fire” in Palo Pinto County, the city of Killeen reported in a news release Friday.