Dirt continues to move in West Temple as construction broke ground on Wednesday for a new Belton ISD elementary school — a project currently estimated at $40.1 million.
The 105,775-square-foot facility, designed by Huckabee Architects, will be financed by the $173.8 million bond that Belton ISD voters approved last May to tackle fast growth, program equity, safety, technology, and aging and evolving facilities.
“As we know it’s hard to get a bond passed but we had people that worked hard,” Belton ISD school board President Jeff Norwood said. “We had two bond propositions and the main one for this school overwhelmingly passed and I’m very proud of that. That means that our community does support the great schools that we have.”
During a ceremony on Wednesday morning, Belton ISD officials, community leaders, students and stakeholders visited the project site at 8104 Glade Drive in Temple’s North Gate subdivision near Belton Middle School.
“I see a lot of familiar faces today that spent hours and hours with us in the fall to create a bond package that our community supported,” Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said in between sounds of heavy equipment moving building materials. “Your work and your support does not go unnoticed, so thank you for all that you do for Belton ISD.
The yet-to-be-named campus will be elementary school No. 11 in Belton ISD, when not including the Belton Early Childhood School, and is expected to serve about 800 students when it opens.
The school will be built by Temple-based Cloud Construction.
“We believe that with spaces that are intentionally designed to create something exceptional for kids, we can do something amazing for each and every one of the students that we serve in our school district,” Smith said. “This starts the project today. This gets us kicked off, a design and space that will create experiences for generations to come.”
The footprint for the facility — which will feature a centralized cafeteria and gym, collaborative spaces, connectivity to the outdoors, comfortable seating options and ample parking — was spurred by input from students, parents, teachers and staff.
“This was such a fun process,” Mike Boyle, a lead architect with Huckabee Architects, said during the groundbreaking ceremony. “It’s not every day that we’re able to engage with the community and that really makes a difference because, at the end of the day, this design is the community’s design.”
He emphasized how the feedback from the team of third-, fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students was exceptional.
“I mean, it was surprising for us,” Boyle said. “We went through a process when we showed images to the adult group and said, ‘What do you like? What don’t you like?’ Then we did the same thing with the student group. They differed because students would look at something and say, ‘Yeah, this looks like a lot of fun but it doesn’t look safe’ or ‘It doesn’t look practical.’”
Mecca Jefferson, a seventh-grader at North Belton Middle School, was one of those select students.
“It was really neat because we got to look at the different interiors of different schools and pick what we wanted,” she said. “I picked comfortable seating and some fun stuff because school is already boring. So we wanted it to be more fun.”
Mecca, whose family has long-lasting ties to the Belton ISD community, noted how her participation is something she will always remember.
“It will be really cool because I can tell my friends that I had a part in building this school,” she said. “They wouldn’t believe me but I actually did.”
Earlier this week, Belton ISD assistant superintendent of operations Mike Morgan noted how Belton ISD stakeholders can now submit naming suggestions for the two elementary schools, which will be accepted through Oct. 15, online at bisd.net/name.
“We encourage community members to bring forward thoughtful nominations that could ultimately be considered by the board,” he said during a school board meeting on Monday. “Trustees will make the final decision based on recommendations from the committee that will narrow the pool to two or three options for each school.”
But in the meantime, Belton ISD and its project managers for the new facility are ready to get to work.
“We wanted something that’s practical and speaks to the community’s values in Belton and Temple,” Boyle said. “I hope that’s what we were able to accomplish for the community, and we’re very proud and happy to be part of that process.