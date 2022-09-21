Belton ISD groundbreaking

Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith and Area 2 trustee Erin Bass laugh Wednesday as they dig shovels into the dirt during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new West Temple campus.

 Joel Valley | Telegram

Dirt continues to move in West Temple as construction broke ground on Wednesday for a new Belton ISD elementary school — a project currently estimated at $40.1 million.

