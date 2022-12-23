Once again, Temple ISD called on student creativity for its official holiday card and accepted hundreds of entries.
“These are some gifted students here,” Christine Parks, Temple ISD’s chief of communications and community relations, said during a school board meeting last week. “Every year, we rotate from students in pre-K through fifth grade to students in sixth through 12th grade. So this is our elementary year and the students did a fantastic job as did their teachers who we appreciate so very much.”
Although each of the nine finalists — who represented Cater Elementary, Thornton Elementary, Raye-Allen Elementary, Scott Elementary, Kennedy Powell Elementary and the Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy — will have their artwork displayed on the district’s annual holiday poster, one has additional bragging rights after Temple ISD staff voted on their favorite.
That honor went to Liliana Luna, a fifth-grade student at Raye-Allen Elementary. Her design featured a snowman in a top hat next to “Happy Holidays” written in a candy cane font.
“Guys, thank you so much for sharing your talents with us and doing such an amazing job,” Parks said. “The different mediums you used were amazing. We had pencil and watercolor drawings, which were absolutely amazing. We appreciate you for helping make the Christmas season a little bit brighter for all of us across Temple ISD.”
Temple ISD school board President Dan Posey echoed that sentiment.
“I just want to say this is actually one of my favorite times of the year, because I’m always looking forward to the Christmas cards,” he said. “I’ve been on the board 11 years and I’ve received 11 sets of Christmas cards. They’re beautiful. We really do have talented kids and this is always just a joy to see this.”
With students out on their winter break until Wednesday, Jan. 4, Superintendent Bobby Ott offered a message to the Temple ISD community.
“We have reached the halfway point for the school year, and I am filled with pride as I reflect on all that our students and staff have accomplished thus far,” he said in a video posted to Facebook. “From academic gains on assessments to several 2022 bond projects that are well underway to regional and state level achievements of our students and staff, our district has so much to be proud of. We wish you a restful, peaceful and blessed holiday season.”