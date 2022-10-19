A Milam County grand jury indicted four men for separate sexual crimes involving minors.
A Montana man was indicted after allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl while visiting Rockdale.
Kevin Hystad, 24, of Bozeman, Montana, faces a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.
At about 9:16 p.m. on Oct. 24, 2021, officers with the Rockdale Police Department interviewed a 16-year-old girl who told them she was allegedly sexually assaulted by Hystad when she was left alone with him at a hotel room two days prior, according to an arrest affidavit.
The girl told officers that she and her boyfriend went to Hystad’s hotel room to take him food, and at some point in the night, she was left alone in the room with the suspect and his dog, the affidavit said.
Once they were left alone, the affidavit said, the girl told police Hystad started making advances at her. When she refused, she was allegedly pinned down and sexually assaulted for about 20 minutes.
Police interviewed Hystad at the motel room, and he told police that the girl told him she was 18, and they kissed but denied assaulting her, the affidavit said.
A sexual assault nurse examiner interviewed the girl, and she added additional details of the assault, including that she was allegedly strangled and threatened with a firearm.
Through their investigation, officers learned Hystad had a 9mm handgun in his possession and that he was wanted in Ohio on another alleged incident involving a minor.
An arrest affidavit for Hystad was signed on Sept. 15, 2022.
Billy Joe Walker
A Rockdale man was indicted by grand jurors for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl who was babysitting his children during a Fourth of July celebration.
Billy Joe Walker, 36, was indicted on sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.
On Sept. 1, officers with the Rockdale Police Department spoke with a 14-year-old girl and her father about an incident that happened on July 4, according to an arrest affidavit.
During an interview with the girl at the Child Advocacy Center, officers learned she was babysitting for Walker earlier in the day. Later, Walker, two other women, and the girl were hanging out in a pool in the backyard.
At some point in the evening, the affidavit said, Walker went to the store to buy alcoholic beverages and allegedly gave one to the minor.
As the evening progressed, the minor said Walker asked the women to remove their clothing since they were all in a pool, and when the girl refused, “the defendant proceeded to yank the shirt off her,” the affidavit said.
Walker then allegedly sexually assaulted the girl in the pool until she left the area to escape the situation, the affidavit said.
Walker was interviewed by officers and told them he allegedly touched the girl inappropriately, believing she was 18.
Shane Collins
A Cameron man was indicted with three sex-related charges involving a minor after police intercepted communication between him and a 12-year-old girl.
Shane Collins, 23, was indicted on continuous sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony; possession of child pornography, a second-degree felony; and online solicitation of a minor, a third-degree felony.
On Sept. 8, at about 1:30 p.m., investigators with the Milam County Sheriff’s Office learned that Collins and the minor had allegedly exchanged inappropriate text messages the night before, according to an arrest affidavit.
During an interview with the girl and her parents, the affidavit said, investigators learned Collins allegedly asked the girl to send him inappropriate videos and sent explicit videos and photos to the girl, the affidavit said.
The girl allegedly sent videos to Collins as well.
Mario Molina-Reyes
A Rockdale man was indicted for child pornography after a traffic stop led officers to find inappropriate content on his cell phone.
Mario Molina-Reyes, 38, was indicted on possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, on May 30, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a traffic stop on a 2009 white Nissan Rogue driven by Molina-Reyes.
“During the traffic stop, I was notified … that there was a warrant for Molina-Reyes’ arrest out of Maryland for sexual assault of a child,” Trooper Cody Dunstan said in an arrest affidavit. “Molina-Reyes was placed under arrest.”
During the arrest, Dunstan said Molina-Reyes’ cellphone was seized.
“A search warrant was obtained on June 8,” Dunstan said. “A forensic download of the cellphone was performed. During the analysis of the download, child pornography was discovered.”
None of the men were listed as inmates at Milam County Jail on Wednesday.