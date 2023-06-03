Mental health issues such as anxiety, depression and eating disorders are among the lingering effects of the pandemic years on children and young adults, and according to a Baylor Scott & White physician, long waits for psychiatric therapy may be escalating the problem.
“We’ve definitely seen increased mental health concerns, and unfortunately, some patients are going a long time before they can start treatment,” said Dr. Eno Oshin, section chief of adolescent medicine at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple.
Experts such as Oshin say the spike in mental health issues likely were brought on by safeguards urging people to isolate, social distance and not gather in large groups during the COVID-19 pandemic years. Many kids also grappled with issues such as parents losing their jobs, family businesses closing, financial instability and loneliness.
The pandemic and resulting economic fallout caused significant hardship for families in Temple and beyond. In the early months of the crisis, tens of millions of people in the U.S. lost their jobs, leading to times of uncertainty for Americans and their families.
While employment began to rebound within a few months, unemployment remained high throughout 2020. Improving employment and substantial relief measures helped reduce the very high levels of hardship seen in the summer of 2020. But even today, most businesses in Temple have unfilled job openings.
Oshin said the wait times for mental health treatments are slowly improving but still present a challenge for some patients.
“We haven’t seen an uptick in suicides here locally, but we are seeing more substance abuse disorders,” she said. “Some people are smoking weed to deal with high anxiety. It’s taking so long to get treatment that some patients are self-treating with pot, alcohol and other drugs.”
Oshin also said some kids who were very young during the pandemic years are lacking in social skills.
“They had to stay at home instead of going to school or day care where they socialized with others,” she said. “Some very young kids are having trouble, but teenagers seem to have bounced back. They are resilient and have gone back to the way things were.”
Social skills for kids include following directions, getting along with others, respecting personal spaces, sharing, using manners and speaking in a “inside voice” when appropriate.
Oshin said many people — including kids — communicated and built relationships online instead of in person during the pandemic.
And, sometimes, kids are approached by people pretending to be someone else.
“I’ve had parents complain to me that their kids and teens are getting into online conversations with adults they think are peers,” she said. “Sometimes these conversations can be inappropriate. This happens more than people think.”
Oshin said most people are now living lives free of pandemic fears and isolation.
“We know COVID is going to be here and it’s something we have to deal with,” she said. “But, most people are done with it. There aren’t a lot of conversations about it anymore.”