When Kimberly Clawson stepped into her first faculty meeting after joining Temple College in 2006, she said it was like joining a family.
Fifteen years later, she said, that feeling still holds true.
“That’s the best thing about working at Temple College ... I really feel like I’m part of a family,” Clawson, a biology professor, told the Telegram. “People use that (saying) a lot, but I truly felt like everybody was there to help one another. Anybody I asked a question to, they helped me … and they still continue to do that.”
This year, Clawson — who has been instrumental in the success of the Texas Bioscience Institute Middle College program at Temple Col- lege — was selected for the institution’s 33rd Claudia and W.T. Barnhart Teacher of the Year Award.
“I’m excited,” she said. “I truly love working at Temple College and I enjoy teaching my students, so it’s certainly a great honor to have been selected.”
Dr. Shelley Pearson, associate vice president for health professions at TC, said Clawson is well known for developing interactive assignments for her students.
“Kim consistently receives praise from students, faculty and staff at the (TBI) facility,” Pearson said. “She has a unique approach to teaching, and the students respond to her innovative and engaging activities.”
Clawson has earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Texas at Austin, and a master’s degree in science teaching in biology from Tarleton State University.
She said applying her knowledge as a faculty member with the TBI Middle College program is one of her most rewarding experiences thus far.
The program is a partnership between Temple College and area high schools that allows qualified students to enroll in rigorous science, technology, engineering and math-focused dual credit coursework in their junior and senior years of high school, according to a Temple College news release.
“The best thing about my job is that when my students come in as a junior (in high school), they sit down in class, and they’re kind of timid and shy,” Clawson, who has previously worked as an adjunct biology instructor with the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, said. “They don’t quite know what to expect. But after a whole year of working with them ... they have just blossomed into amazing, young adults.”
Despite her continuous successes in academia, the former science teacher at Gatesville High School said she is always looking for ways to improve as an educator.
“I have the best subject to teach, because I get to teach about everything living,” Clawson said. “We have great discussions about the environment, about nature and about how things work … but I’m still finding ways to improve and grow.”
Clawson — who maintains contacts with partner research institutions, including the Blackland Research and Extension Center, the Temple Health & Bioscience District, Baylor Scott & White Health and the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System — was presented her award during Temple College’s commencement ceremony Saturday.
The recognition earned her a $2,000 stipend and a nomination for the state-wide Minnie Stevens Piper Professor Award.