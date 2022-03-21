The Temple Independent School District will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Temple High School — a two-hour event aimed at hiring teachers for the 2022-23 academic year.
Positions for aides, nurses and administrators will not be included at this job fair.
“We are looking for teachers who have the ability to connect with and build positive relationships with students and coworkers,” Donna Ward, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of human resources, said in a news release. “We would love to visit with educators who are looking for a home where they can make a difference.”
Representatives from all of the district’s campuses will be represented during the job fair at 415 N. 31st St., according to Temple ISD.
“TISD offers a starting salary of $50,900 and competitive benefits,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said. “Other benefits to working for Temple ISD include exceptional training programs, first year training at the Ignite Academy, the master teacher model at secondary campuses, a comprehensive technology program, well-defined employee benefits options and stipends in critical needs areas.”
Interested candidates, who are asked to bring a resume and/or a copy of their ACP letter of eligibility, can access current job listings online at tisdhr.org — a site where applicants also are encouraged to register by Thursday.
“Teachers who work in Temple ISD stay because of the family-like environment they experience in the district,” Ward said. “Please join us at our job fair if you would like to visit with our campus principals about the possibility of joining our team.”