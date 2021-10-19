The main parking lot at Temple High will be booming with Wildcat cheers on Wednesday as the Temple ISD community eagerly awaits the school’s annual homecoming football game — a matchup scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday against Shoemaker High School.
This year’s pre-game festivities, which will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m., will include a parade and pep rally, according to Temple ISD.
“The parade will run from West Houston Avenue, south down 31st Street and then into the Temple High School parking lot,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said in a news release. “Parents, fans and community members are encouraged to line the parade route (with lawn chairs).”
Parade parking will only be available before 5 p.m., and is limited to the Temple High parking lot, according to Temple ISD.
Following the parade, residents will relocate to Temple High’s main parking lot — 415 N. 31st St. in Temple — for the pep rally, according to Temple ISD.
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott told the Telegram that he hopes to see a sea of Wildcat Blue on Wednesday.
“Tomorrow is a chance for our community to come together and celebrate so many student groups including cheer, dance, band and athletics,” Ott said. “These student groups put in a lot of extra time in order to represent TISD in a way that makes our community proud. When you look at the success these programs are currently having you can’t help but to gather and rally behind them. So come on out, enjoy the Wildcat spirit and love on our students. They deserve it.”