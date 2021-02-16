Belton ISD announced it will be opening two campuses to serve as warming stations today, Feb. 16, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Open briefly will be North Belton Middle School, 907 Prairie View Road in Temple and Belton Middle School, 1704 Sparta Road in Belton, a BISD news release said.
These warming stations are designed to serve members of our community that are in need of a place to get out of the cold and charge devices. At this time, these are not overnight locations and cannot accommodate pets.
For current sheltering options, please see a related story about city of Temple shelters.
“Belton ISD leaders are working closely with city and county officials to open these warming stations and support efforts to provide sheltering options to area residents,” the release said. “We are keeping our community informed of all identified resources through social media and the district’s website.”