Registration for summer classes at Temple College begins Monday.
The college is offering 5-, 8-, and 10-week classes this summer. Courses will be offered in a variety of teaching formats including face-to-face, online or in a hybrid format. Summer classes begin June 1.
All students who enroll in six or more credit hours during summer 2021 will be eligible to receive $300 emergency aid grant.
For more information, visit www.templejc.edu. For help registering for classes, write advisingcenter@templejc.edu.