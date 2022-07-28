Heavy smoke filled the air Thursday afternoon as a brush fire broke out near Interstate 14 and FM 1670 and quickly spread, slowing traffic on the interstate with heavy black smoke.
The fire covered about 100 acres as of 5:20 p.m. Twenty-five to 30 agencies were fighting the blaze, including helicopters and tankers dropping water across the fire.
“It’s a grass fire coming out of FM 1670,” city of Belton spokesman Paul Romer said. “One of the calls came from the area behind Budget Wrench-A-Part.”
Chisholm Trail Elementary school is being used as a shelter for people affected by the fire, Belton ISD spokeswoman Jennifer Bailey said.
Sgt. Bryan Washko with the Texas Department of Public Safety said as of 5:20 p.m. no structures were involved or mandatory evacuations.
But he noted the danger. "As dry as it is, these trees just ignite, they light up," he said.
Jesse Palmer, 70, of Belton, was standing near the corner of FM 1670 and Auction Barn Road, watching the fire. He said all the smoke was worrisome, as he lived in a neighborhood about half a mile from the blaze.
Multiple smoke flumes rose over the affected 100 acres.
Jim Graham, an area resident, said the fire was west of FM 2470 and north of Interstate 14 (Highway 190) with steady south winds pushing it up against the interstate. "There are definitely structures in the area," he said.
Belton Fire Department is among the agencies fighting a brush fire south of I-14 and west of FM 1670.
The smoke was thick enough to obscure traffic.
“Please avoid the area if possible. We will have more information when it is available,” Romer said.
City of Temple Fire Department Santos Soto said he saw the fire as he came out of a class.
“I can’t tell exactly where it’s at, but it is a grass fire,” he said. “They did call out the Eastside Task Force — Belton, Harker Heights, Killeen, Morgan’s Points and Temple — several folks in this area.”
This developing story will be updated.