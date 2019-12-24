The Central Texas Master Singers, founded in April 2009, is a close-knit group with several Temple educators among the musical ministry’s 51 participants.
“It actually feels like a second family, it’s wonderful,” Cater Elementary librarian Jennifer Murphy said. “And for me, it’s a ministry. It’s a way for me to give my time and my talent to minister to others.”
The multi-denominational collective advertises their performances as a concert, but Murphy — an alto vocalist — says it is more of a live worship experience.
Kristine Kelley, a special education teacher at Hector P. Garcia Elementary, elaborated on Murphy’s sentiment. Kelley detailed how the family she has in the Central Texas Master Singers has always been there for her during her nine years participating.
“The family I have in the Masters Singers ... they wrap their arms around me and understand there may be times I’m going to cry during a particular song,” Kelley said. “It’s just a wonderful family and community of people. There are people in there that aren’t believers and are in there just for the music but I believe everybody is touched.”
The second soprano vocalist stressed how she is not a trained musician. Despite spending some time in the choir at Temple College after graduating high school, she never received professional training.
However, she notes how the people who approach her after concerts can’t recognize that from her voice. Kelley spoke about how she can feel the presence of God being reflected through the group as they sing.
Vocalists are typically accompanied by only a piano and drums, but during the Christmas season, a full orchestra joins them. Murphy said the addition of strings, woodwinds and brass just heightens the whole experience.
James Flowers, a Temple Independent School District orchestra director, complements the group’s vocalists with his stringed instrument, a violin.
The 39-year educator began his journey with music in the fifth grade, and before he knew it, Flowers was recruited to be a vital member of the Central Texas Master Singers.
“Most of the participants I know of find it extremely important to play in the community,” Flowers said. “It gives us much more connection with the community and we feel a real desire to perform.”
The Central Texas Master Singers just finished their last set of concerts this month, and will enjoy their holiday break until Jan. 26, when they perform at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Georgetown, 311 E. University Drive. Six additional performances are scheduled for the upcoming year.
Flowers said most people who perform also teach and want Temple students to understand that the things being taught are lifelong skills.
“When you put all the instruments and vocalists together, it can become overwhelming,” Kelley said. “The crowd loves it so much that you’re watching the congregation cry and raising their hands in praise as you finish the last part of the song.
“It puts humility inside of your heart immediately and the thing is I’m just the instrument. It’s God who sings through me when I’m up there on that stage.”
REHEARSALS AND AUDITIONS
Vocalists rehearse and offer open auditions from 7-9 p.m. Mondays at First Baptist Church in Belton, 506 N. Main St.