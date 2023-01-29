Chisholm Trail street sculptures

The Bell County Museum’s new traveling exhibit on the Chisholm Trail features two life-size steer sculptures made of steel. These sculptures give exhibit visitors an idea of the size of cattle. The free exhibit will be on view until June 17 in the museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton.

 Courtesy Bell County Museum

The name is ubiquitous in Bell County — signs on a school, a park, a street, buildings and a trunkful of promotional materials.

