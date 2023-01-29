The name is ubiquitous in Bell County — signs on a school, a park, a street, buildings and a trunkful of promotional materials.
There’s even an official marker in front of the Bell County Museum proclaiming North Main as part of the Chisholm Trail.
But, is that really true?
Where did the trail start, and where did it go? Biggest mystery of all — what was its impact on Texas?
The Texas Historical Commission eventually answered those questions, but about more than a century after the trail existed.
Briefly, the Chisholm Trail was Texas’ foremost superhighway, originally built for hooves, not wheels. Although short-lived for only 17 years, from 1867 to 1884, the Chisholm Trail sliced through Bell County as a key route for longhorn cattle heading to Kansas, long before railroads.
The Bell County Museum has launched a new traveling exhibit, “The Chisholm Trail: Driving the American West,” explaining the whys and wherefores of the trail. The exhibit offers a glimpse into the state’s rich cowboy heritage, stretching from the Rio Grande to the Red River.
The biggest emphasis is the impact the Chisholm Trail had on culture, the arts and folklore. The free exhibit will be on view until June 17 in the museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton.
But the legend came with questions: Where did the Chisholm Trail run through Texas and Bell County?
More than a dozen Texas cities claim rightful heirship to the legends, but some historians insist the cattle road didn’t start until the Oklahoma side of the Red River. Despite firsthand stories of cattle drives through downtown Belton, some were skeptical that the bellowing herds were on “the real Chisholm Trail” at all.
The answer is simple: Chisholm Trail was all over.
“You could describe it as somewhat like a river delta, with tributaries leading into a main stream,” said David Murrah, former director of the Ranch History Section of the Southwest Collection at Texas Tech University in Lubbock.
Early in the 20th century, three decades after the end of the cattle drives, even trail bosses themselves were in a quandary about the Chisholm Trail’s true course. When a group of them decided in 1916 to form the Old Trail Drivers’ Association, they puzzled over how to define the Chisholm Trail.
Records indicate they called on Ele B. Baggett (1847-1934) of Belton, a pioneer trail driver and member of the Texas Cattle Raisers’ Association.
“Now, this Chisholm Trail — where it started and where it ended and when it was blazed.”
“We’re not plum sure of it,” according to the minutes.
Another voice piped up, “Put it up to Ele Baggett; he’ll know.” So, by a voice vote, the group decided that Baggett would be asked to “fix” the Chisholm Trail.
Yet, questions remained, despite Baggett’s expertise.
After the Civil War, the state’s only assets were vast longhorn herds, then considered unmarketable. But northeastern urban dwellers were hankering for beefsteaks.
In spring 1866, Texas cowmen pushed their herds to out-of-state markets, hoping to convert range steers into ready cash.
“A Belton citizen stated that at least 200,000 Longhorns were trailed out of Texas that year. Another estimate was that 260,000 were headed north,” according to Wayne Gard, author of “The Chisholm Trail” (University of Oklahoma Press, 1979).
By 1867, the first herds of 35,000 ambled across the state’s grasslands and into Abilene, Kan. By 1871, an estimated 600,000 head glutted the market.
Impoverished by the war, Bell County thus rose out of the economic hard times because of the Chisholm Trail. The herds followed the old Shawnee Trail by way of San Antonio, Austin and Waco, where the trails split. The Chisholm Trail continued to Fort Worth, and then crossed the Red River.
The original tracks were made by Jesse Chisholm (1805?–1868), a trader and frontier guide. He began hauling trade goods in 1864 to Indian camps about 220 miles south of his post near what is now Wichita, Kan. Though it was originally applied only to the trail north of the Red River, Texas cowmen soon gave Chisholm’s name to the vast system of intertwining trails from the Rio Grande to central Kansas.
One of the main feeder routes of the Chisholm Trail ran along Belton’s eastern outskirts, and numerous cattle drives originated in or passed through the area during the 1870s and 1880s. Belton continued to grow as a business center for the surrounding agricultural area.
Youthful trail hands on mustangs gave a Texas flavor to the entire range cattle industry of the Great Plains and made the cowboy an enduring folk hero. While the herds grazed in the surrounding grasslands, cooks replenished their supplies, and drovers enjoyed diversions in earthly delights in saloons and brothels.
The cattle trails also provided black Americans work opportunities. During the Confederate years, Gov. Francis Lubbock viewed the use of whites in cattle driving as wasteful; thus, he encouraged their replacement with enslaved men. This gave blacks increased incentive and skills to stick with herding. Thus, many became adept herdsmen and essential workers in the great Southwest cattle drives.
Barbed wires across the once-open prairies and steel rails forced the end of cattle drives by the late 1880s. Rapidly expanding rail lines meant cattle could be shipped faster and more economically than the arduous months-long drives.
The Chisholm Trail remained only in cowboy memory and folklore.
Finally, in 2001, the Texas Historical Commission hired a research firm to settle the dust-up. The controversy plodded on for more than a decade, until — voila! — the Historical Commission produced its phone app and travel guide in 2017.
The Bell County Museum’s exhibit celebrates the trail — wherever it led: More than five million cattle and a million mustangs hoofed it across Texas’ mid-section, the greatest migration of livestock in history.