Don’t forget an umbrella this morning as spring showers and thunderstorms are expected.
A 100% chance of rain — with some severe storms and gusty winds up to 45 mph — likely will occur in Bell County after 7 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
The Temple-Killeen area could receive up to three quarters of an inch of rain — providing some relief as drought and wildfires affect parts of the state.
The high today is expected near 75. Rain chances will be 70% Monday night before skies become partly cloudy with a low near 52. Winds will be from the south southwest at 10 to 20 mph with some gusts as high as 35 mph.
Spring started Sunday with picture-perfect sunny skies and warm temperatures that reached 78 degrees. After Monday’s rains, residents across Bell County will see sunny skies with temperatures in the mid to high 60s before a warm up begins as the weekend nears, according to the weather service.
Tuesday will be sunny and cooler with a high near 65. Northerly winds will range from 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The low will be near 42.
Wednesday also will be sunny with a high near 65 and a low about 41.
Temperatures will rise slightly Thursday as a high near 69 and a low near 42 are forecast by the weather service.
Warmer weather is in store for the weekend as the high temperature will be near 78 on Friday and 77 on Saturday.
Drought conditions
About 90% of the state is affected by drought, the Texas Water Development Board reported last week.
In Bell County, severe drought conditions affect the western side of the county while moderate conditions are reported in the middle of the county.
East Bell County is now abnormally dry, the water agency said.
Lake levels
Bell County’s two reservoirs — Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes — both remain 91% full, state water data showed.
On Sunday, Lake Belton was at 590.68 feet above sea level, slightly below its normal elevation of 594 feet above sea level, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers data. About 30 cubic square feet of water was being released per second into the Leon River.
Stillhouse Hollow was at 618.71 feet above sea level on Sunday, below its normal elevation of 622 feet above sea level, Corps data showed. About one cubic square foot of water per second was being released into the Lampasas River.