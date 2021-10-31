The 1st Cavalry Division’s Horse Cavalry Detachment from Fort Hood will be part of the Walk of Valor ceremony at a Central Texas event to honor veterans.
The unit is among the many groups that will be in Georgetown on Sunday for the annual Field of Honor event, which honors those who served the nation and their communities. A field of flags will be set up at San Gabriel Park, 445 E. Morrow St.
“The Field of Honor unites the community with those who serve,” event chair Jeanne Cox said in a news release. “It gives us a ‘time out’ to pause our busy lives and reflect on our past and present heroes who keep us safe and our country’s ideals strong.”
A replica display of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall is part of the “Cost of Freedom” American Veteran Traveling Tribute display, which includes 72 additional panels that pay tribute to veterans of all other wars and conflicts through 2020.
The event, held by the Rotary Club of Georgetown, begins at 9 a.m. with flags sales and a dedication. A veterans expo and Touch a Truck static displays from Fort Hood, police, fire, sheriff, EMS and K-9 units will start at 10 a.m., followed by the Walk of Valor at 1:15 p.m.
A Devil Dog flyover is scheduled at 1:50 p.m., just before opening ceremonies. Other demonstrations and a patriotic concert also are planned.