The City of Temple Parks & Recreation Department will not hold its annual Bloomin’ Temple Festival this year, but preparations are underway for the event to return in 2022, according to a news release from the city.
“A number of factors went into this decision, including COVID-19 protocols, entertainment availability and ongoing infrastructure projects in the downtown area,” Parks & Recreation Director Kevin Beavers said. “We will continue developing safe, alternative programming for our residents as we look forward to being with everyone again in the future.”
The festival was scheduled to take place in April at the MLK Festival grounds in downtown Temple. The two-day event features live music, arts and crafts, carnival and family fun.
The parks department has held several smaller, socially distanced events recently and is working to develop additional opportunities.
“Our goal is to provide unique, fun and entertaining events for all of Temple to enjoy,” said Senior Special Events Coordinator Holly Leiferman. “Summer 2021 will be a lot of fun as everyone starts getting back in the groove, and the events team has already begun discussions for the 2022 festival.”