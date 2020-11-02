Temple College announced it has received nearly $140,000 in grant funding to support students involved in its STEM-related programs.
The Temple Health and Bioscience District awarded Temple College $20,000 for high school students participating in the Texas Bioscience Institute Middle College Program, while the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board granted $119,171 to the nursing program.
The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board’s grant — awarded to offset the impact of COVID-19 on workforce training — will be used to purchase additional simulation equipment: five patient simulators, a bed, laptops and simulator software.
“Receiving these Nursing Innovation Grant funds will allow us to accommodate social distancing requirements and the growth in our associate degree nursing program,” Tracey Cooper, executive director of nursing, said in a news release.
Funding also will be used to purchase equipment used in the teaching of catheterization, intravenous infusions and proper acquisition of medications.
Temple College has notably strived to involve area youth with Science, Technology, Engineering and Math-related programs, and spokeswoman Ellen Davis said the Temple Health and Bioscience District-issued grant will help further that cause.
She noted how $12,000 of the grant will be dedicated to high school students who are interested in participating in the program — courses that currently enroll 130 students from 12 area school districts.
Dr. Shelley Pearson, the associate vice president for health professions at Temple College, said these scholarships will benefit students unable to afford the related tuition the most.
“The Texas Bioscience Institute Middle College program is a great opportunity for area high school students to earn a significant portion of a four-year college degree before they graduate from high school,” Pearson said in a news release. “We are very grateful to the Texas Health and Bioscience District for investing in the future of our community with scholarships and financial support.”
Davis said the Temple Health and Bioscience District awarded $13,450 to 28 students just last year, and Thomas Baird — the Temple Health and Bioscience District board of directors’ chair — emphasized the importance of investing in local youth.
“Our board believes we must invest in our young people in our area, so we will have the doctors and scientists we will need in the future ... to have a vibrant economy and a high quality of life for our whole community,” Baird said.