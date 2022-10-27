The Central Texas Food Bank announced Thursday it received a grant from Raytheon Technologies to address food insecurity among service members and their families.
The grant is part of Feeding America and Raytheon Technologies’ ongoing commitment to end military hunger in America, the food bank said in a news release.
Through the grant, the food bank will be able to increase public awareness and advocacy efforts for the estimated one in six enlisted service members and their families in Central Texas that currently face food insecurity.
“The Military Hunger Advocacy grant will be used by CTFB to expand its services to active duty families struggling with hunger who live in the communities near Fort Hood, the largest U.S. Army post in the country,” the agency said.
Central Texas Food Bank is one of eight food banks that will receive the funding from Raytheon Technologies.
“CTFB was identified based on its commitment to serving military families surrounding Fort Hood. The funding will be leveraged with existing programming to launch a new partnership with the Armed Services YMCA located in Killeen,” the agency said in its news release.
Armed Services YMCA opened the Five Start Food Market this month with assistance from food bank, providing weekly distributions of healthy, fresh food to military families in the area.
“We’re honored to assist members of the Fort Hood community facing food insecurity,” said Sari Vatske, president and CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank. “This grant from Raytheon Technologies will help us expand our food assistance programs for military personnel and their families, as well as advance advocacy efforts for real policy solutions in support of those who give so much to this country.”
Among the factors that contribute to military hunger are low base pay for junior enlisted personnel, increased rates of unemployment and underemployment for military spouses and other family members, the high cost of living near many military installations across the country, and other costly financial commitments such as student loans or child care costs.
“Food insecurity can also lead to a range of health problems for service members, thereby negatively impacting the readiness of our armed forces,” Central Texas Food Bank said.
The grant will help the food bank identify legislative solutions for ending military hunger through hosting key events such as food distributions with targeted lawmakers and developing and distributing advocacy materials to elevate the issue of military hunger in their communities.
“Service members and their families make countless sacrifices to ensure the safety and security of our nation,” said Art Cameron, vice president of Federal Affairs at Raytheon Technologies, said in a statement. “This is one of the reasons why we partner with organizations like Feeding America to help provide hunger relief in underserved, military and rural communities across the country. With as many as 160,000 active-duty service members facing hunger challenges, we remain committed to supporting the people who are impacted the most.”
The launch of the Five Star Food Market this month will provide much-needed relief for Fort Hood families who struggle to feed their families, the food bank said.
To learn more, visit www.centraltexasfoodbank.org.