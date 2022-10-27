CTLC food distribution

Volunteers work together Saturday morning to unload a shopping cart of food into the back of a vehicle during a food distribution at Churches Touching Lives for Christ in Temple. Some food banks in the U.S. are having trouble finding enough volunteers to help as the omicron variant wave of COVID-19 sweeps the country.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

The Central Texas Food Bank announced Thursday it received a grant from Raytheon Technologies to address food insecurity among service members and their families.