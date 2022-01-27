BELTON — After eight years of helping promote health and nutrition in the region, Texas A&M AgriLife Bell County Extension Agent Jackie McLaughlin is now retiring.
Employees at the organization held a retirement party for McLaughlin Thursday afternoon, ahead of her last day on Monday. McLaughlin has worked at the organization for almost exactly eight years, having been hired in 2014.
McLaughlin, 66, said she wanted to retire now in order to spend more time with her family and maybe travel a bit.
“It has been wonderful, it has been busy and it’s been a lot of work I enjoy doing with food and nutrition, health and wellness,” McLaughlin said. “It has been a really enjoyable eight years.”
McLaughlin said this was the second time she had retired, with work at the agency being her second career. She said she previously worked for the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Health and Human Services Commission.
Previously, McLaughlin also worked in the field of dietetics in the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs system.
Working at the extension office, McLaughlin has mainly focused on promoting and conducting a variety of health and wellness programs in the county.
Some of the programs organized by McLaughlin have included those focused on diabetes awareness, health and wellness in local schools and work with local 4-H groups.
In her last few days on the job, McLaughlin said she is working to make sure everything runs smoothly after she is no longer there and that the person who succeeds her has what they need to succeed.
McLaughlin said she still plans to call Bell County her home. She said she will volunteer in the community where she has time.