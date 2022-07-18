Controlled burns will continue to be prohibited in Bell County as drought conditions continue to intensify.
The Commissioners Court left its burn ban in place Monday after a report by Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt on local weather conditions. He said the county is currently seeing low moisture content in burnable materials as well as high temperatures.
Mahlstedt pointed out that a majority of counties in the state, 212 of the 254, currently have implemented burn bans of their own.
“Right now, across the state, there are 212 active burn bans out of 254 counties,” Mahlstedt said. “We are pretty much covering the entire state in burn bans.”
While the area did see some rain last week, Mahlstedt said it was not enough to ease the county’s drought in a significant manner.
Additionally, Mahlstedt said he doesn’t foresee many chances for rain in the county in the next few weeks. The highest percentage chance for rain, he said, was 5 percent.
“It is getting hotter and drier,” Mahlstedt said. “Unfortunately, while some people got a little bit of rain last week, it wasn’t enough to do any good for anybody.”
Bell County’s burn ban was renewed earlier this month and is expected to last until at least Aug. 29 if conditions locally do not improve.
The U.S. Drought Monitor currently shows more than half of the county with extreme drought conditions or worse.
A map put out by the drought monitor shows a sliver of exceptional drought, the highest level recorded, to the far west side of the county. On the eastern side of Bell County, drought conditions are mostly on the severe level but with a pocket of moderate drought.