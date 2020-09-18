American Legion Post No. 133 Commander John Potts loves to show local first responders his appreciation whenever possible.
After a brainstorming session during a Sept. 1 meeting, Potts’ post opted to host a first responders appreciation luncheon on Friday.
“We invited all of our first responders and we’re just glad to have them,” Potts said. “I want them to understand that we’re here for them if they need us … And for our first time doing it, I think it’s been great.”
Post No. 133 served fried catfish — cooked by the Temple Police Department — to those who swung by from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Potts noted how the filets were caught by local Bell County residents from Temple, Morgan’s Point Resort and Salado.
The Knights of Columbus from St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Temple also provided hushpuppies for the luncheon, while H-E-B donated potato salad, cole slaw and bottled water.
“We normally buy the catfish but we were having a hard time finding any,” Potts said. “But there are four gentlemen that actually go out and fish for catfish. They came up with a hundred quart-sized packages of filleted catfish for us.”
Potts, who is heading into his 12th year as commander of Post No. 133, said Friday brought the largest crowd he had seen from the Sheriff’s Department to Post No. 133 — located at 1300 S. 25th St. in Temple.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department repeatedly expressed its appreciation for the support displayed by the American Legion.
“Our local citizens back the police and fire departments in this community,” Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange said. “Right now, law enforcement has not been in great favor nationwide … But here in this community, this is just another fine example of how the public supports us.”
Jeff Buuck, chief deputy at the Sheriff’s Department, echoed Lange’s comments and added how it’s honorable to walk the same hallways as those who have served in the military.
“I was not in the military, so I do bow to their service,” he said. “When you’re recognized by an outfit as honorable as (Post No. 133), we receive that with tremendous gratitude.”
During the luncheon, Potts announced how local first responders — who have served in the military — will have their first year of membership with American Legion Post No. 133 waived if they choose to join.
“We just really appreciate and support our first responders,” he said.