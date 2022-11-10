Anthony Turner Jr.

Anthony Turner Jr., 19, was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 35 June 16, 2022, while fleeing from law enforcement officers. Turner was wanted on a misdemeanor theft warrant.

State and local authorities found no apparent wrongdoing on the part of Temple Police officers’ actions related to the death of a man wanted on a misdemeanor theft warrant who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 35 as he fled from officers in June.

