State and local authorities found no apparent wrongdoing on the part of Temple Police officers’ actions related to the death of a man wanted on a misdemeanor theft warrant who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 35 as he fled from officers in June.
The Texas Rangers, in their investigation into the June 15 death of 19-year-old Anthony Turner Jr., found “no criminal actions on the part of the Temple Police officers involved in the incident,” Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said in a news release on Thursday.
Turner — while being pursued by officers — was not in custody and his death did not meet the definition of an in-custody death under state law, officials have said.
“The Temple Police Department conducted an internal administrative review of the incident,” Nowlin said, “and determined that there were no violations of law or policy by any officers involved in the incident, as well.”
The Bell County District Attorney’s office also reviewed the death investigation.
“Their review also concluded that there were no criminal violations on the part of the Temple Police officers,” she said.
“The officer(s) acted in accordance with Temple Police Department policy and procedures and did not violate any local, state or federal laws,” Nowlin said. “The department’s administrative investigation has been closed. There will be no modifications or changes to department policy resulting this review.”
The incident occurred the morning of June 15 when an officer was dispatched at 7:48 a.m. to the 1200 block of Allegiance Bend in reference to a suspicious person.
The officer talked to the complainant and Turner at 8:01 a.m. The officer told Turner that “he was not supposed to be at that location until after 4 p.m., and the officer told him to leave,” the city previously said. Turner left the residence. The officer learned of a misdemeanor theft warrant upon returning to the police vehicle.
“The investigation revealed that Mr. Turner had been staying with the party that made the original call for service,” Nowlin said Thursday. “The caller told the investigator that Mr. Turner was supposed to get up and go to work on the morning of the accident, but he had been acting strangely, walking around the backyard and appeared to have been up all night.”
“When the caller went to leave the residence and take Mr. Turner to work, they discovered that Mr. Turner had already left the residence,” Nowlin said. “The caller stated that she then locked the doors and ensured the house was secure with younger teenagers present in the home. The caller stated that she did not want Mr. Turner in the residence because he had been acting strangely. When the caller received a phone call from the children at the residence, she called 911 to ensure that Mr. Turner knew he could no longer be at the residence at that time.”
Fleeing police
At 8:02 a.m., the officer told Turner, who had walked several houses away, that he had an arrest warrant and he “was being detained” as the officer grabbed his right arm.
Turner insisted that he didn’t have a warrant and “began to pull away.”
The officer told Turner to not resist arrest. Turner pulled his arm out of the officer’s grasp and fled, jumping over a fence. The officer did not pursue.
“Shortly after the perimeter was set up,” the city said, with K-9 officers starting a track.
At 8:52 a.m., a Temple police lieutenant saw a Bell County Sheriff’s Department vehicle with emergency lights on stopped in the middle of General Bruce Drive and then saw Turner run across the road toward the interstate.
Three minutes later, the lieutenant made contact with Turner from the Nugent Avenue overpass and “told him to get off of the interstate,” the city said. The lieutenant instructed police units to slow down all interstate traffic and block northbound traffic, the city said.
At 8:56 a.m., a Temple officer called to Turner, telling him “to come over and get some water,” the city said. Turner reportedly refused and continued running north.
Two minutes later, Turner was seen on the top of the inside retaining wall on the interstate.
“A sergeant paralleled him with his vehicle and, over the PA system, advised him to get off the interstate,” the city said.
Turner was seen running in traffic, “with vehicles passing him on his left and right side,” the city said. “Officers advised (Turner) to get back to the center wall so he did not get hit by a vehicle.”
At 8:58 a.m., an officer was near Turner on the interstate.
“The subject ran northbound near the southbound retaining wall, and the officer directed (but did not discharge) their Taser at the subject,” the city said. Turner “started moving westward, entering the southbound lanes of traffic, where (he) was struck by a vehicle.”
“The officer called for Emergency Medical Services and started performing CPR on the subject.”
Turner was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple in critical condition but later succumbed to the injuries.
Videos withheld
The city of Temple withheld videos related to the incident after the Telegram filed an open records request in June.
In response, Deputy City Attorney Charla Thomas asked the Texas Attorney General’s office for an opinion regarding the requested police dash and body cam videos. She wrote that the city requested to withhold the videos under Texas Government Code 552.108(a)(1) because “the release of that information would interfere with the detection, investigation, or prosecution of a crime.”
“The criminal matters documented in the attached report are pending and have not been resolved,” Thomas wrote to Justin Gordon, chief of the Open Records Division of the AG’s office. “Release of the witness identities may subject those witnesses to intimidation or harassment or harm the prospect of their future cooperation in the ongoing investigation.”
Although the investigation is complete and no criminal wrongdoing was found, the city still had not released the videos by Thursday afternoon.
Nowlin said she forwarded the matter to the city attorney’s office.
The city took more than eight hours to notify the public about the death of Turner. His death on I-35 hampered travel through the area for hours as authorities investigated.
The Temple Police Department has not identified any of the law enforcement officers involved in the incident despite an open records request for that information.
However, the deputy city attorney did name former Temple Police Cpl. Chad Tarvestad in a response to the Telegram’s request.
Tarvestad and other officers were cleared of any wrongdoing in the death of a Stephen Gayle, an intellectually disabled man with sickle-cell anemia who died in 2017 when Temple Police officers tried to take him into custody in East Temple, the Telegram previously reported. Gayle’s death was ruled accidental and he had phencyclidine (PCP) in his system.
Tarvestad retired from the Temple department earlier this year and started working as a deputy for the Bell County Sheriff’s Department on March 25, officials said.
Turner’s background
Turner had an arrest warrant issued on June 10 for a Class A misdemeanor theft of property between $750 and $2,500, Bell County court records showed.
Turner had three other criminal charges from last year. On Jan. 3, 2021, Turner was charged with Class A misdemeanor theft of property between $750 and $2,500, a Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana less than two ounces, and an unauthorized use of a vehicle charge, a state felony charge.
Turner was sentenced to 12 months in prison for the unauthorized use of a vehicle charge. He was given credit for 431 days he spent in the Bell County Jail, records show.
Police response
Nowlin said the Temple Police Department met with the family of Turner twice, once at the onset of the investigation process and again on Nov. 3, to discuss the results of the various investigations.
“At the request of the family, the Department’s investigation of this incident will remain closed. No further information will be released,” she said. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with Mr. Turner’s family and loved ones.”