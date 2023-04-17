BELTON — The mother of a slain Temple woman was grilled in court Monday by the very man accused of killing her daughter.
Cedric Marks, 48, of Killeen, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury Feb. 3, 2019, on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons. He pleaded not guilty Monday in the death penalty case.
Marks opted to represent himself in a trial that began testimony Monday, so the victims’ family called to testify must be cross-examined by the defendant accused of killing their loved ones, Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin.
Longtime District Attorney Henry Garza is personally trying the case and said in opening statements the evidence will show Marks is on surveillance footage at a Walmart in Oklahoma buying clothes and a shovel. Garza said cell phone pings placed Marks in the area as he had familial ties there and was therefore familiar with the terrain in Oklahoma where the bodies were found.
“They loaded up the bodies … and they booked it due north to Clearview, Okla,” Garza said in opening statements. “Then he fled to Michigan.”
Garza said if their informant hadn’t come forward with information regarding the two victims’ disappearance, they might still be missing today.
“We would have never found them,” Garza said.
But Marks, who pleaded not guilty Monday, said this trial is about finding the real truth behind the murders.
“This is about holding the right person or persons involved accountable,” Marks said to a jury of 14 men and women.
Marks’ trial could go on for days. Although Marks is representing himself, he has two defense attorneys advising him on legal strategies.
“I plan to vigorously cross examine every single witness that implies my guilt,” Marks said Monday.
Marks plans to defend himself to the end.
“When someone falsely accuses you, you can say nothing and do nothing or you can defend yourself and that’s what I plan to do,” Marks said.
Criminal case
According to felony court records obtained by the Telegram, Marks also is accused of burglarizing Scott’s home, whom he was in a relationship with for a time, and hiding a vehicle in an attempt to destroy evidence.
Police say they interviewed a woman who was present when Marks killed Scott and Swearingin at a home in Killeen.
“(The informant) said that both Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin were alive at the time they were brought to the Killeen residence,” an arrest affidavit said. “Marks then entered the room where Michael Swearingin was located, and when Marks left the room, Michael was deceased. Marks then entered the room where Jenna Scott was located, and when he left that room, (the informant) reported that Jenna Scott was deceased.”
The informant told police they “heard a struggle when Marks entered the rooms with both individuals,” and told officers they knew where Scott and Swearingin’s bodies would be found — buried in a fresh grave somewhere near Clearview, Okla.
“This information, along with other information that (the informant) reported, was later corroborated when the bodies of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin would be found at the property located in Oklahoma,” the affidavit said.
A medical examiner later determined the bodies were indeed Scott and Swearingin. The informant also admitted to police to being present before and after Scott and Swearingin’s death and present during the transport and burial of their bodies.
Monday testimony
Much of Monday’s testimony came from Karen Scott, Jenna Scott’s mother, who told jurors Jenna feared for her life after her relationship with Marks ended.
“The relationship became very abusive, physically and emotionally,” Karen testified.
The alleged abuse culminated in a request by Jenna for a restraining order against Marks, which was denied by a judge. Marks also represented himself in that hearing, Karen said.
“She filed for a protective order,” Karen testified. “She was afraid to be alone.”
When Jenna was admitted into a master’s program at Baylor University, Karen said Marks was never far behind.
“He would follow her around when she was in class,” Karen testified. “He would stalk her. He reported her to the nursing board, so her license was restricted. It was very difficult.”
Karen said after Marks went so far as to contact Jenna’s professors and the school’s dean, Baylor officials apparently told Jenna she should stop her schooling to protect herself.
“They advised her for her own safety to drop out of school, so she did,” Karen said.
Disappearance
Karen last saw Jenna alive after dropping her off at Swearingin’s home on Jan. 3, 2019. A few days later, Jenna and Swearingin were reported missing and a countywide search ensued.
“We did a lot of praying,” Karen said. “We were trying not to give up hope … that’s when we were told they found the bodies.”
Upon cross examining Karen, Marks showed that there was no text, video or audio evidence proving any kind of abuse, nor was there a police report showing a pattern of such abuse. Marks said none of Jenna’s friends ever came forward to her family members alleging abuse.
Karen said they tried to get Killeen police to charge Marks for a strangulation incident, but no charges were filed by the agency.
“We took several trips to the Killeen Police Department to pursue violence charges,” Karen testified. “She had a sore throat after the choking incident and she couldn’t talk for weeks.”
Karen still suffers from the death of her daughter, Jenna.
“I was very traumatized by the death of my daughter,” Karen said with emotion in her voice. “There are lots of things I’ve tried not to remember. I’ve tried to block a lot of this out of my mind.”
Karen said she knows why Marks killed her daughter.
“You were obsessed with her and you couldn’t stand the fact she broke up with you,” Karen told Marks during cross examination.
Marks has been in the Bell County Jail for some four years, unable to post a high bond — more than $1.7 million — while awaiting trial.
Testimony will resume Tuesday morning in Judge Steve Duskie’s 426th courtroom at the Bell County Justice Center in Belton.