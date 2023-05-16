Fine arts signing day

Temple High students Josiah Ramos, left, Dorothy Elsner, Thomas Painter, Janice Cody, Saniyah Galbreath, Holden Rounds, Sophia Pacheco, Erick Lemus, and Henry Eminger participated in the districts arts signing day. Chloe Inman is not pictured.

 Courtesy | Temple ISD

Several Temple High School seniors took a step toward their future within the world of fine arts on Monday when they were recognized during Temple ISD’s annual “signing day” — a celebration that featured representatives from the universities and colleges they will soon be attending.

