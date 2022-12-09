A free holiday meal will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1820, 3302 Airport Road in Temple.
featured
Temple VFW post to host holiday meal Saturday
- STAFF REPORT
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Gunman robs Temple store
- Family mourns motorcyclist killed on Thanksgiving Day
- Affidavit: Belton man stabbed his mother and hid body
- Christmas cheer: Temple parade draws hundreds downtown
- Trial for soup-throwing suspect delayed a third time
- Belton man charged with murder in mother’s death
- Christopher Wayne Johnson, died recently
- Man cleared in 2021 Temple slaying arrested on burglary, trespass charges
- Don Hilliard Kelly, age 82, died Friday, November 25, 2022
- Victory run: Police cadets trek through Temple